2600 SE Ryan St. Available 07/15/20 Quiet Neighborhood, Large fenced yard, Garage - This home sits near the end of quiet road a few blocks from Lincoln Elementary school. It has a very efficient layout and large bedrooms with an attached garage with lots of functional storage.
- 4 large bedrooms, living room and full kitchen
- 1 full bathroom upstairs and a bright half bath down stairs
- Washer and Dryer included in the garage
- New kitchen appliances including electric range, kitchen exhaust fan, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and food disposal in the stainless steel sink
- Close to Lincoln Elementary School
- Fully fenced yard with a huge covered concrete patio and professional landscape services included
- Corvallis City Bus Route R6 picks up across the street, the R6 takes you into downtown, to areas surrounding Oregon State University, and to 9th St. according to GoogleTransit.
- Utilities are tenant's responsibility; the home is currently wired for cable to every bedroom and the living room.
- Managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com). You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.
o Terms: Lease through June 2021.
o Pet Policy: A pet will be considered on a case by case basis at management's discretion. Security deposit will be increased by minimum $500/animal.
o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
