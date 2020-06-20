Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2600 SE Ryan St. Available 07/15/20 Quiet Neighborhood, Large fenced yard, Garage - This home sits near the end of quiet road a few blocks from Lincoln Elementary school. It has a very efficient layout and large bedrooms with an attached garage with lots of functional storage.



- 4 large bedrooms, living room and full kitchen

- 1 full bathroom upstairs and a bright half bath down stairs

- Washer and Dryer included in the garage

- New kitchen appliances including electric range, kitchen exhaust fan, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and food disposal in the stainless steel sink

- Close to Lincoln Elementary School

- Fully fenced yard with a huge covered concrete patio and professional landscape services included

- Corvallis City Bus Route R6 picks up across the street, the R6 takes you into downtown, to areas surrounding Oregon State University, and to 9th St. according to GoogleTransit.

- Utilities are tenant's responsibility; the home is currently wired for cable to every bedroom and the living room.

- Managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com). You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.



o Terms: Lease through June 2021.



o Pet Policy: A pet will be considered on a case by case basis at management's discretion. Security deposit will be increased by minimum $500/animal.



o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



© 2002 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2064749)