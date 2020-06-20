All apartments in Corvallis
2600 SE Ryan St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2600 SE Ryan St.

2600 Southeast Ryan Street · (541) 752-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2600 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR 97333
South Corvallis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2600 SE Ryan St. · Avail. Jul 15

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2600 SE Ryan St. Available 07/15/20 Quiet Neighborhood, Large fenced yard, Garage - This home sits near the end of quiet road a few blocks from Lincoln Elementary school. It has a very efficient layout and large bedrooms with an attached garage with lots of functional storage.

- 4 large bedrooms, living room and full kitchen
- 1 full bathroom upstairs and a bright half bath down stairs
- Washer and Dryer included in the garage
- New kitchen appliances including electric range, kitchen exhaust fan, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and food disposal in the stainless steel sink
- Close to Lincoln Elementary School
- Fully fenced yard with a huge covered concrete patio and professional landscape services included
- Corvallis City Bus Route R6 picks up across the street, the R6 takes you into downtown, to areas surrounding Oregon State University, and to 9th St. according to GoogleTransit.
- Utilities are tenant's responsibility; the home is currently wired for cable to every bedroom and the living room.
- Managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com). You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.

o Terms: Lease through June 2021.

o Pet Policy: A pet will be considered on a case by case basis at management's discretion. Security deposit will be increased by minimum $500/animal.

o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

© 2002 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2064749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

