Amenities
2481 SW Pickford #D Available 08/10/20 2 Bedroom Duplex ~ South Corvallis - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
Welcome home to this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in a quiet South Corvallis neighborhood. You will love being close to many shopping, restaurant and coffee shop destinations. You deserve this lovely home in a convenient location. Call or come by our office today to get more information on how to view this rental!
All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!
(RLNE5913965)