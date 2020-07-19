All apartments in Corvallis
2481 SW Pickford #D
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

2481 SW Pickford #D

2481 Southwest Pickford Street · No Longer Available
Location

2481 Southwest Pickford Street, Corvallis, OR 97333
South Corvallis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
2481 SW Pickford #D Available 08/10/20 2 Bedroom Duplex ~ South Corvallis - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

Welcome home to this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in a quiet South Corvallis neighborhood. You will love being close to many shopping, restaurant and coffee shop destinations. You deserve this lovely home in a convenient location. Call or come by our office today to get more information on how to view this rental!

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!

(RLNE5913965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2481 SW Pickford #D have any available units?
2481 SW Pickford #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corvallis, OR.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
Is 2481 SW Pickford #D currently offering any rent specials?
2481 SW Pickford #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2481 SW Pickford #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2481 SW Pickford #D is pet friendly.
Does 2481 SW Pickford #D offer parking?
No, 2481 SW Pickford #D does not offer parking.
Does 2481 SW Pickford #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2481 SW Pickford #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2481 SW Pickford #D have a pool?
No, 2481 SW Pickford #D does not have a pool.
Does 2481 SW Pickford #D have accessible units?
No, 2481 SW Pickford #D does not have accessible units.
Does 2481 SW Pickford #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2481 SW Pickford #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2481 SW Pickford #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 2481 SW Pickford #D does not have units with air conditioning.
