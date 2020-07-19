Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly coffee bar

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

2481 SW Pickford #D Available 08/10/20 2 Bedroom Duplex ~ South Corvallis - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)



Welcome home to this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in a quiet South Corvallis neighborhood. You will love being close to many shopping, restaurant and coffee shop destinations. You deserve this lovely home in a convenient location. Call or come by our office today to get more information on how to view this rental!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!



