Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom ~ 2 bath House in Great Location - Available late June!! 2 bedroom ~ 2 bathroom house for $1895 with washer/dryer hook-ups in the basement. Newer carpet and hard wood floors. Shed/one car garage and off street parking. Within walking distance to OSU, bus stops and shopping. Landscaping included. No Pet and No Smoking.

Base security deposit of $2095 -- Depends on rental and credit history. $50.00 application fee per adult over age 18 years. 12 month lease. Rent $1895.00.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3270889)