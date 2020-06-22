Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2146 SW Butterfield Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly! 4 bedroom Home in South Corvallis!! - A beautiful 1344 square foot 4 bed / 2 bath, manufactured home built in 1982, located within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School, restaurants, and stores. Includes forced air heating, off street parking for two vehicles, a dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven, and range, washer and dryer hookups, carpet and laminate flooring. For more information, please visit our website at www.principlepm.com or call us at (541) 918-4040.



Screening Fee: $50.00 per applicant 18 yrs and over



Pets: Pets are permitted at this property with an additional deposit.



(RLNE4276908)