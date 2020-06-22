All apartments in Corvallis
Location

2146 Southwest Butterfield Drive, Corvallis, OR 97333
South Corvallis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2146 SW Butterfield Drive · Avail. Jul 10

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2146 SW Butterfield Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly! 4 bedroom Home in South Corvallis!! - A beautiful 1344 square foot 4 bed / 2 bath, manufactured home built in 1982, located within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School, restaurants, and stores. Includes forced air heating, off street parking for two vehicles, a dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven, and range, washer and dryer hookups, carpet and laminate flooring. For more information, please visit our website at www.principlepm.com or call us at (541) 918-4040.

Screening Fee: $50.00 per applicant 18 yrs and over

Pets: Pets are permitted at this property with an additional deposit.

(RLNE4276908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2146 SW Butterfield Drive have any available units?
2146 SW Butterfield Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2146 SW Butterfield Drive have?
Some of 2146 SW Butterfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2146 SW Butterfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2146 SW Butterfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2146 SW Butterfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2146 SW Butterfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2146 SW Butterfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2146 SW Butterfield Drive does offer parking.
Does 2146 SW Butterfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2146 SW Butterfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2146 SW Butterfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2146 SW Butterfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2146 SW Butterfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2146 SW Butterfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2146 SW Butterfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2146 SW Butterfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
