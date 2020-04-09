Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets range

1873 NW Grant Circle Available 07/01/20 Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan. Many windows invite natural light to pour in.



*** Apply on our Website at: http://www.yourchateau.com/ ***



- 3 bedrooms, 2 bath including a large master suite with with private bathroom

- Bedrooms have very large closet, one bedroom has two closets including a walk in closet

- Attached One car garage, with Washer and Dryer

- Clean efficient kitchen

- Fully fenced and private yard with a patio and spacious grassy area, professional yard care provided

- Large living room with wood stove creates a warm home like atmosphere

- Locally managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.



o Terms: Lease through June or July 2021



o No furniture is included



o Pet Policy: Pet Free Property



o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



