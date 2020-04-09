All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1873 NW Grant Circle

1873 Northwest Grant Circle · (541) 752-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1873 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1873 NW Grant Circle · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1873 NW Grant Circle Available 07/01/20 Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan. Many windows invite natural light to pour in.

*** Apply on our Website at: http://www.yourchateau.com/ ***

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bath including a large master suite with with private bathroom
- Bedrooms have very large closet, one bedroom has two closets including a walk in closet
- Attached One car garage, with Washer and Dryer
- Clean efficient kitchen
- Fully fenced and private yard with a patio and spacious grassy area, professional yard care provided
- Large living room with wood stove creates a warm home like atmosphere
- Locally managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.

o Terms: Lease through June or July 2021

o No furniture is included

o Pet Policy: Pet Free Property

o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2020 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED,
ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM
THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2957398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1873 NW Grant Circle have any available units?
1873 NW Grant Circle has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1873 NW Grant Circle have?
Some of 1873 NW Grant Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1873 NW Grant Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1873 NW Grant Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1873 NW Grant Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1873 NW Grant Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 1873 NW Grant Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1873 NW Grant Circle does offer parking.
Does 1873 NW Grant Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1873 NW Grant Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1873 NW Grant Circle have a pool?
No, 1873 NW Grant Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1873 NW Grant Circle have accessible units?
No, 1873 NW Grant Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1873 NW Grant Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1873 NW Grant Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
