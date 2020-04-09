Amenities
1873 NW Grant Circle Available 07/01/20 Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan. Many windows invite natural light to pour in.
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bath including a large master suite with with private bathroom
- Bedrooms have very large closet, one bedroom has two closets including a walk in closet
- Attached One car garage, with Washer and Dryer
- Clean efficient kitchen
- Fully fenced and private yard with a patio and spacious grassy area, professional yard care provided
- Large living room with wood stove creates a warm home like atmosphere
o Terms: Lease through June or July 2021
o No furniture is included
o Pet Policy: Pet Free Property
o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
No Pets Allowed
