Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

26759 S Highway 211

26759 Woodburn-Estacada Highway · (503) 593-8166
Location

26759 Woodburn-Estacada Highway, Clackamas County, OR 97023

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$6,950

8 Bed · 8 Bath · 4600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
sauna
Serenity and Privacy with this 4600 square foot - eight-bedroom four full bathrooms home - Perfect for anyone who loves the forests trees and sounds of silence - Gated entry, security cameras, privacy yet 2 miles close to downtown Estacada. More than adequate parking, koi pond, rainbow trout fish pond, hiking/walking trails and benches in the wilderness for that ME TIME - playground, fire pit, hot tub, sauna, patios, decks, storage, large garage -
Large garage with a loft!

Watch the video! - then lets set an appointment for a grand tour

http://www.rmlsweb.com/v2/system/propurl.asp?mlsid=18415861&typ=VIDEO_TOUR_2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26759 S Highway 211 have any available units?
26759 S Highway 211 has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26759 S Highway 211 have?
Some of 26759 S Highway 211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26759 S Highway 211 currently offering any rent specials?
26759 S Highway 211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26759 S Highway 211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 26759 S Highway 211 is pet friendly.
Does 26759 S Highway 211 offer parking?
Yes, 26759 S Highway 211 offers parking.
Does 26759 S Highway 211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26759 S Highway 211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26759 S Highway 211 have a pool?
No, 26759 S Highway 211 does not have a pool.
Does 26759 S Highway 211 have accessible units?
No, 26759 S Highway 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 26759 S Highway 211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26759 S Highway 211 has units with dishwashers.
Does 26759 S Highway 211 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26759 S Highway 211 has units with air conditioning.
