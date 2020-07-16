26759 S Highway 211

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit gym parking playground garage hot tub sauna

Serenity and Privacy with this 4600 square foot - eight-bedroom four full bathrooms home - Perfect for anyone who loves the forests trees and sounds of silence - Gated entry, security cameras, privacy yet 2 miles close to downtown Estacada. More than adequate parking, koi pond, rainbow trout fish pond, hiking/walking trails and benches in the wilderness for that ME TIME - playground, fire pit, hot tub, sauna, patios, decks, storage, large garage -

Large garage with a loft!



Watch the video! - then lets set an appointment for a grand tour



