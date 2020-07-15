All apartments in Clackamas County
14750 SE Gilbertson Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

14750 SE Gilbertson Road

14750 Southeast Gilbertson Road · (503) 850-4508
Location

14750 Southeast Gilbertson Road, Clackamas County, OR 97055

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14750 SE Gilbertson Road · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Private 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 3000 sq ft Ranch style home on a beautiful, unique property - Relax and enjoy this upscale home located in a postcard perfect setting. Private gate. Generous sized bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan provide plenty of living space. 2 wood fireplaces. Granite counter tops in spacious kitchen. Large windows overlooking beautiful covered patio with outdoor kitchen for entertaining. View is gorgeous throughout all 4 seasons. Professionally landscaped in a park like setting with a large trout pond, fire pits and tall, majestic trees - all landscape is groomed and cared for by a professional gardener. 600' of private river frontage allow for great fishing and access to water sports. Powered RV pad for guests. 3 car garage. Numerous ATV trails adjacent to property. Only 40 minutes from airport and 30 minutes from ski slopes. A truly remarkable retreat.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4560686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14750 SE Gilbertson Road have any available units?
14750 SE Gilbertson Road has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14750 SE Gilbertson Road have?
Some of 14750 SE Gilbertson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14750 SE Gilbertson Road currently offering any rent specials?
14750 SE Gilbertson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14750 SE Gilbertson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14750 SE Gilbertson Road is pet friendly.
Does 14750 SE Gilbertson Road offer parking?
Yes, 14750 SE Gilbertson Road offers parking.
Does 14750 SE Gilbertson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14750 SE Gilbertson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14750 SE Gilbertson Road have a pool?
No, 14750 SE Gilbertson Road does not have a pool.
Does 14750 SE Gilbertson Road have accessible units?
No, 14750 SE Gilbertson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14750 SE Gilbertson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14750 SE Gilbertson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14750 SE Gilbertson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14750 SE Gilbertson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
