14750 SE Gilbertson Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Private 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 3000 sq ft Ranch style home on a beautiful, unique property - Relax and enjoy this upscale home located in a postcard perfect setting. Private gate. Generous sized bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan provide plenty of living space. 2 wood fireplaces. Granite counter tops in spacious kitchen. Large windows overlooking beautiful covered patio with outdoor kitchen for entertaining. View is gorgeous throughout all 4 seasons. Professionally landscaped in a park like setting with a large trout pond, fire pits and tall, majestic trees - all landscape is groomed and cared for by a professional gardener. 600' of private river frontage allow for great fishing and access to water sports. Powered RV pad for guests. 3 car garage. Numerous ATV trails adjacent to property. Only 40 minutes from airport and 30 minutes from ski slopes. A truly remarkable retreat.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4560686)