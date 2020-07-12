161 Apartments for rent in Cedar Mill, OR with parking

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
11103 NW Leahy Rd
11103 Northwest Leahy Road, Cedar Mill, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1761 sqft
Cedar Mill - 2 Master Suite +bonus Room - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/4AH01 Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,480
2800 sqft
**Price Reduced**. Remodeled home. Close to bus line, off Cornell Road at NW 119th Ave. Near Nike inc. and St Vincent Hospital. Easy to commute. 5 mins to shopping centers, grocery stores and church. House has 4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
12826 NW LILYWOOD DR
12826 Northwest Lilywood Drive, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
3591 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 4 bedroom Plus Home Located in Sought After Bauer Oaks Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1530 NW 133rd Ave.
1530 Northwest 133rd Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1872 sqft
Cedar Mill Split Level with ALL the Amenities, Fixed term lease through Jan. 3rd 2021 - This stunning split level 4 bedroom home is situated in a serene neighborhood but offers convenient access to Cornell Rd and HWY 26.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10755 NW Jericho Ct.
10755 Northwest Jericho Court, Cedar Mill, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2678 sqft
10755 NW Jericho Ct. Available 08/15/20 Updated and remodeled! 3BR,DR,LR,FR,Office,Bonus, loft,Trex deck! - Must see this beautifully remodeled large home located on a large secluded lot and cul-de-sac.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
11055 NW Ridge Rd
11055 Northwest Ridge Road, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,880
2894 sqft
11055 NW Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Property in Bonny Slope West Portland! - This rare gem is located in the highly desirable Iron Ridge neighborhood, a 10-minute walk to top-rated Bonny Slope Elementary and a quick commute to Intel and

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
7783 NW Spirea St
7783 NW Spirea St, Cedar Mill, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1698 sqft
7783 NW Spirea St Available 08/04/20 OUTSTANDING NEW North Bethany 3BR Townhome! Great Location, A+Schools! - **COMING SOON!** Photos are of similar unit actual finishes may differ.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,398
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
852 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Northwest Heights
Sofi Forest Heights
1940 NW Miller Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,590
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1035 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with easy access to Hwy. 26, Hwy. 217, Timberland Town Center. Modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Community offers gym, hot tub, dog park, bbq/grill, parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 01:47am
4 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1360 sqft
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Tour and Check Current Availability!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,404
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,380
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
42 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,302
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10187 SW Windwood Way
10187 Southwest Windwood Way, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1938 sqft
3 bd + office town home w/ AC & Pool. 2 small pets OK! - ****To Apply for This Property **** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15340 North West Norwich St
15340 NW Norwich St, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1372 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom one and a half bath townhouse in Oak Hills Community. Two car garage and street parking available, wood burning fireplace, private fully fenced courtyard, washer/dryer included! HOA Unit is located in the Oak Hills HOA.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13835 NW Lakeview Dr.
13835 Northwest Lakeview Drive, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3056 sqft
13835 NW Lakeview Dr. Available 07/14/20 13835 NW Lakeview Drive ~ Stunning Home - Incredible mid-century home on .82 acres in sought after Findley/Stoller/Sunset area abutting Oakridge Estates.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
760 North West 118th Ave
760 NW 118th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1129 sqft
Well maintained Townhouse near Cedar Hills, easy access to HWY 26.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
615 NW Lost Springs Terrace, # 401
615 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1232 sqft
Lovely condo complete with many upgrades, including stainless appliances, high ceilings, garage, A/C, balcony, controlled access building, and much more. Close to Hwy 26 and Hwy 217, near St.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
14535 NW Weible Way
14535 Northwest Weible Way, Washington County, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2883 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Located Near Nike ~ Intel ~ Columbia - 14535 NW Weible Way Beaverton, OR 97006 ~Available for Rent beginning May 1st, 2020~ This beautiful custom home features 5 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
600 NW Lost Springs Terrace #302
600 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
982 sqft
Great Condominium in Timberland - NW Portland! W/S/G & Garage Included! A/C! - Gorgeous condo at the Overlook at Timberland! This beautiful condo is on the third floor and was built in 2011. Includes a one-car detached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
590 NW Lost Springs Terrace #304
590 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
980 sqft
590 NW Lost Springs Terrace #304 Available 07/17/20 Great Condo in Prime Cedar Mill Location! - Charming 2 bed condo conveniently located within a ½ mile of the intersection of Murray Blvd and Highway 26/Sunset.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13082 NW Manzoni St
13082 Northwest Manzoni Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2755 sqft
Beautiful Large Home Located in Arbor Heights Bethany! - Large spacious home in safe and quiet Arbor Heights neighborhood! Open layout kitchen with granite counter tops, large island and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Cedar Mill, OR

A John Quincy Adams had a big impact on history here, but probably not the John Quincy Adams you know and love! This John Quincy Adams was named John Quincy Adams Young, and he was the man who bought a local mill and started the industry that eventually drew people here, making it a real town. Go figure!

If you want to live in a community, but not in a city, Cedar Mill, Oregon is ideal. With a population of fewer than 15,000, Cedar Mill is in the unincorporated area of Washington County, just eight miles from Portland. It offers everything in the way of convenience, yet no big city rules and regulations to deal with. Cedar Mill shouldn't be confused with the nearby community of Cedar Hill, even though the names are quite similar! Cedar Mill is its own community unto itself, and it has a ton of amenities, like a public library, Milltowner Shopping Center, a Citizens Participation Organization and Cedar Mill History Project. U.S. Route 26 runs just south of town, and Willamette Stone is just to the west. The community got its name from a sawmill in the area, which cut Western Red cedars, the predominant tree of the area. A waterfall is nearby, Cedar Mill Falls, as well as several creeks and lakes, including Hartung Lake and Johnson Creek. Hartung Lake is near the Hartung Lake Farms neighborhood. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cedar Mill, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cedar Mill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

