1 bedroom apartments
201 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cedar Mill, OR
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12
12628 Northwest Barnes Road, Cedar Mill, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
596 sqft
12628 NW Barnes RD #12 ~ WESTLAKE VILLAGE - New Carpets and Interior Paint! Conveniently located 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Close to schools, shopping, dining, bus lines, etc. Grounds have a beautiful duck pond and walking paths.
9 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,370
694 sqft
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
3 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,445
727 sqft
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
38 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,342
800 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
12 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
657 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
12 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,398
722 sqft
Tree-ringed courtyards, fire pit, pool with spa and communal BBQ area. Gym, airy clubhouse, Wi-Fi lounge. Apartments with in-unit washer/dryer, patio/balcony, carpeting, fireplace. Just off Highway 26, close to local schools.
6 Units Available
Central Beaverton
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,470
680 sqft
Located near shopping, restaurants and more. Contemporary units with air conditioning and private balconies. Kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to a fire pit and clubhouse.
9 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,228
679 sqft
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
16 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,382
765 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
17 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,303
827 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
17 Units Available
Nob Hill
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,319
670 sqft
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
47 Units Available
Montavilla
Amberglen West
1101 NE 89th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
759 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available near Berrydale Park and Clark Elementary School, in very walkable neighborhood. All apartments have in-unit laundry, giant walk-in closets and charming patio or balcony views. Carport parking.
4 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Hanover
3210 SW 185th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
733 sqft
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood are offered in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Building features include pool, hot tub, gym and carport. Residences come with in-unit laundry, dishwasher and garbage disposal service.
12 Units Available
Nob Hill
Uptown NW Collection
2240 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,383
678 sqft
Gracing the heart of the stylish Northwest district, The Franklin Ide is an elegant, stylish and very comfortable collection of 92 apartment homes.
28 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,167
747 sqft
Recently upgraded units located just 5 minutes away from Regal Cinemas and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a sparkling pool for residents.
24 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
689 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
3 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Springville Oaks
16320 NW Canton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,338
745 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to downtown area, with such apartment amenities as stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Residences have access to a clubhouse and parking garages.
14 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
522 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,075
736 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
36 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
738 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
Nob Hill
LL Hawkins
1515 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,600
741 sqft
Spotless, uber-contemporary apartments in a brand-new building with clubhouse and courtyard. Ice maker, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Located in Portland's trendy Slabtown neighborhood, close to I-30.
12 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
765 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
15 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,267
794 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
Contact for Availability
Nob Hill
The Carson Apartments
2121 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,608
726 sqft
Nestled in Portland's trendy Slabtown, The Carson Apartments is just steps away from boutique shopping, choice eats, and cozy watering holes. Grab a beer at Breakside Brewery, or stop by CoHo productions for locally produced, artist-driven plays.
