Brand New Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom ADU - 970 NW Dale Ave Portland, OR 97229



This incredible, fully furnished ADU property features a modern look and high end feel. The 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom is immaculate! The home has brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinets, luxury vinyl plank flooring, LED lighting, brand new washer/dryer to name a few! This single level ADU was built to impress. The bedrooms are big, the bathroom is beautiful and the furniture is absolutely amazing.



The owner has supplied the home with everything that you'd ever need; dishes, bedding, towels, iron, laundry basket, book shelf, tables, TV sofa, and so much more!



The owner is allowing use of the shared back yard, deck, BBQ, lounge chairs and storage shed if needed.



Sorry No Pets Allowed.



No Smoking Allowed.



***Water/Sewer, Electric and Garbage Included***



Cable & Internet not included.



Lease terms: 12 month lease offered for $1,950 a month, $2,000 Security Deposit (payment plan available O.A.C.), Minimum income requirement of all applicants combined must meet 3X the monthly rent ($5,850 minimum), All applicants over the age of 18 must apply, Maximum occupancy is 4 and limited 2 cars.



Please contact Ashton Tenly Company at (503)693-0185 to see this beautiful home.



