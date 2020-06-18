All apartments in Cedar Mill
Home
/
Cedar Mill, OR
/
970 NW Dale Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

970 NW Dale Ave

970 Northwest Dale Avenue · (503) 693-0185 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

970 Northwest Dale Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 970 NW Dale Ave · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
Brand New Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom ADU - 970 NW Dale Ave Portland, OR 97229

This incredible, fully furnished ADU property features a modern look and high end feel. The 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom is immaculate! The home has brand new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinets, luxury vinyl plank flooring, LED lighting, brand new washer/dryer to name a few! This single level ADU was built to impress. The bedrooms are big, the bathroom is beautiful and the furniture is absolutely amazing.

The owner has supplied the home with everything that you'd ever need; dishes, bedding, towels, iron, laundry basket, book shelf, tables, TV sofa, and so much more!

The owner is allowing use of the shared back yard, deck, BBQ, lounge chairs and storage shed if needed.

Sorry No Pets Allowed.

No Smoking Allowed.

***Water/Sewer, Electric and Garbage Included***

Cable & Internet not included.

Lease terms: 12 month lease offered for $1,950 a month, $2,000 Security Deposit (payment plan available O.A.C.), Minimum income requirement of all applicants combined must meet 3X the monthly rent ($5,850 minimum), All applicants over the age of 18 must apply, Maximum occupancy is 4 and limited 2 cars.

Please contact Ashton Tenly Company at (503)693-0185 to see this beautiful home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5854853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 NW Dale Ave have any available units?
970 NW Dale Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 970 NW Dale Ave have?
Some of 970 NW Dale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 NW Dale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
970 NW Dale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 NW Dale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 970 NW Dale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Mill.
Does 970 NW Dale Ave offer parking?
No, 970 NW Dale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 970 NW Dale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 970 NW Dale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 NW Dale Ave have a pool?
No, 970 NW Dale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 970 NW Dale Ave have accessible units?
No, 970 NW Dale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 970 NW Dale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 970 NW Dale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 970 NW Dale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 970 NW Dale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
