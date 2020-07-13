Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage internet access

6415 NW 165th Ave Available 08/01/20 High-End NW Porltand/Bethany Home Located in Arbor Oaks Schools: Springville elementary, Stoller middle, Westview High - Available: August 1, 2020

Pet’s: No Pets!

Approximate Sq. Ft: 3556

Bedrooms: 5+Bonus Room

Bathrooms: 3

Heating: Gas Heat/Central Air

Terms: 12 Months Lease or Longer

Rent: $3,800.00

Security Deposit: $3,775.00

Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older

County: Washington



Description:

Beautiful East facing NW Portland/Bethany home located in desirable Arbor Oaks. Open floor plan concept. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-in speakers in family/dining/nook & patio. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinets, slab granite, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Charming butler’s pantry with tons of storage and built-in wine rack. Formal living and dining. Three gas fireplaces. Bedroom and full bath on main. Spacious master suite with soak tub & walk-in closet. A/C, Central vac, 2 zone heat/cool & skylights. Community has pool, basketball courts & play structures. Walk to Coveted Bethany schools (Springville elementary, Stoller middle, Westview High).



Appliances: Stovetop, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer

Parking: 3-car garage

Special Terms: No Smoking

Utilities included in rent: Front Yard Landscaping-Only.

Utilities paid by tenant: $65.00/mo for HOA Internet and All Others



Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is Required Prior to move in.

Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com



Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886583)