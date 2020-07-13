All apartments in Bethany
Find more places like 6415 NW 165th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethany, OR
/
6415 NW 165th Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6415 NW 165th Ave

6415 Northwest 165th Avenue · (503) 620-1333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethany
See all
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6415 Northwest 165th Avenue, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6415 NW 165th Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$3,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
internet access
6415 NW 165th Ave Available 08/01/20 High-End NW Porltand/Bethany Home Located in Arbor Oaks Schools: Springville elementary, Stoller middle, Westview High - Available: August 1, 2020
Pet’s: No Pets!
Approximate Sq. Ft: 3556
Bedrooms: 5+Bonus Room
Bathrooms: 3
Heating: Gas Heat/Central Air
Terms: 12 Months Lease or Longer
Rent: $3,800.00
Security Deposit: $3,775.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington

Description:
Beautiful East facing NW Portland/Bethany home located in desirable Arbor Oaks. Open floor plan concept. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-in speakers in family/dining/nook & patio. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinets, slab granite, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Charming butler’s pantry with tons of storage and built-in wine rack. Formal living and dining. Three gas fireplaces. Bedroom and full bath on main. Spacious master suite with soak tub & walk-in closet. A/C, Central vac, 2 zone heat/cool & skylights. Community has pool, basketball courts & play structures. Walk to Coveted Bethany schools (Springville elementary, Stoller middle, Westview High).

Appliances: Stovetop, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer
Parking: 3-car garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: Front Yard Landscaping-Only.
Utilities paid by tenant: $65.00/mo for HOA Internet and All Others

Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is Required Prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com

Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 NW 165th Ave have any available units?
6415 NW 165th Ave has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6415 NW 165th Ave have?
Some of 6415 NW 165th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 NW 165th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6415 NW 165th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 NW 165th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6415 NW 165th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 6415 NW 165th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6415 NW 165th Ave offers parking.
Does 6415 NW 165th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6415 NW 165th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 NW 165th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6415 NW 165th Ave has a pool.
Does 6415 NW 165th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6415 NW 165th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 NW 165th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6415 NW 165th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6415 NW 165th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6415 NW 165th Ave has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6415 NW 165th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road
Bethany, OR 97229

Similar Pages

Bethany 1 BedroomsBethany 2 Bedrooms
Bethany 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBethany Apartments with Gyms
Bethany Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WA
Gladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORRaleigh Hills, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica North

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity