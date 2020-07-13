Amenities
6415 NW 165th Ave Available 08/01/20 High-End NW Porltand/Bethany Home Located in Arbor Oaks Schools: Springville elementary, Stoller middle, Westview High - Available: August 1, 2020
Pet’s: No Pets!
Approximate Sq. Ft: 3556
Bedrooms: 5+Bonus Room
Bathrooms: 3
Heating: Gas Heat/Central Air
Terms: 12 Months Lease or Longer
Rent: $3,800.00
Security Deposit: $3,775.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington
Description:
Beautiful East facing NW Portland/Bethany home located in desirable Arbor Oaks. Open floor plan concept. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-in speakers in family/dining/nook & patio. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinets, slab granite, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Charming butler’s pantry with tons of storage and built-in wine rack. Formal living and dining. Three gas fireplaces. Bedroom and full bath on main. Spacious master suite with soak tub & walk-in closet. A/C, Central vac, 2 zone heat/cool & skylights. Community has pool, basketball courts & play structures. Walk to Coveted Bethany schools (Springville elementary, Stoller middle, Westview High).
Appliances: Stovetop, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer
Parking: 3-car garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: Front Yard Landscaping-Only.
Utilities paid by tenant: $65.00/mo for HOA Internet and All Others
Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is Required Prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com
Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com
Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon
