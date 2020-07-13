12792 NW Bayonne Ln

Amenities

Gorgeous 3+ Bedroom Home in Bethany - This gorgeous newer construction home in a great Bethany neighborhood has a great, unique floor plan and lots of great features:



- Welcoming, gated front garden

- Great architectural features with tile flooring on the main and carpet upstairs

- 2 Story open Entry Foyer

- Living Room off Entry Hall with French Doors

- Spacious open Family/Dining/Kitchen

- Gas Fireplace and built-in media cabinet

- Dining features slider to back patio

- Kitchen features granite counters, gas range and stainless appliances

- Master Suite with two walk-in closets, and a great bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower

- 2 more nice sized Bedrooms, plus a den or office

- Gas heat and Central A/C

- Washer/Dryer are included in upstairs laundry room

- Lovely, low-maintenance backyard



*No Pets Preferred

*No Smoking



**This home is not ADA Compliant

*** Per the new City of Portland law, the open application period for this listing will begin on Saturday, July 4th at 2:00PM. Any application received before this period will be considered received at 10:00PM, as an 8hr penalty.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS HOME, CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY/PASTE IT INTO YOUR BROWSER:

https://showdigs.co/7d1sx



