12792 NW Bayonne Ln

Amenities
Gorgeous 3+ Bedroom Home in Bethany - This gorgeous newer construction home in a great Bethany neighborhood has a great, unique floor plan and lots of great features:
- Welcoming, gated front garden
- Great architectural features with tile flooring on the main and carpet upstairs
- 2 Story open Entry Foyer
- Living Room off Entry Hall with French Doors
- Spacious open Family/Dining/Kitchen
- Gas Fireplace and built-in media cabinet
- Dining features slider to back patio
- Kitchen features granite counters, gas range and stainless appliances
- Master Suite with two walk-in closets, and a great bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower
- 2 more nice sized Bedrooms, plus a den or office
- Gas heat and Central A/C
- Washer/Dryer are included in upstairs laundry room
- Lovely, low-maintenance backyard
*No Pets Preferred
*No Smoking
**This home is not ADA Compliant
*** Per the new City of Portland law, the open application period for this listing will begin on Saturday, July 4th at 2:00PM. Any application received before this period will be considered received at 10:00PM, as an 8hr penalty.
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS HOME, CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY/PASTE IT INTO YOUR BROWSER:
https://showdigs.co/7d1sx
(RLNE4904279)