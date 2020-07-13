All apartments in Bethany
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

12792 NW Bayonne Ln

12792 Northwest Bayonne Lane · (503) 280-8786
Location

12792 Northwest Bayonne Lane, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12792 NW Bayonne Ln · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2271 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 3+ Bedroom Home in Bethany - This gorgeous newer construction home in a great Bethany neighborhood has a great, unique floor plan and lots of great features:

- Welcoming, gated front garden
- Great architectural features with tile flooring on the main and carpet upstairs
- 2 Story open Entry Foyer
- Living Room off Entry Hall with French Doors
- Spacious open Family/Dining/Kitchen
- Gas Fireplace and built-in media cabinet
- Dining features slider to back patio
- Kitchen features granite counters, gas range and stainless appliances
- Master Suite with two walk-in closets, and a great bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower
- 2 more nice sized Bedrooms, plus a den or office
- Gas heat and Central A/C
- Washer/Dryer are included in upstairs laundry room
- Lovely, low-maintenance backyard

*No Pets Preferred
*No Smoking

**This home is not ADA Compliant
*** Per the new City of Portland law, the open application period for this listing will begin on Saturday, July 4th at 2:00PM. Any application received before this period will be considered received at 10:00PM, as an 8hr penalty.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS HOME, CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY/PASTE IT INTO YOUR BROWSER:
https://showdigs.co/7d1sx

(RLNE4904279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12792 NW Bayonne Ln have any available units?
12792 NW Bayonne Ln has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12792 NW Bayonne Ln have?
Some of 12792 NW Bayonne Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12792 NW Bayonne Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12792 NW Bayonne Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12792 NW Bayonne Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12792 NW Bayonne Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 12792 NW Bayonne Ln offer parking?
No, 12792 NW Bayonne Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12792 NW Bayonne Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12792 NW Bayonne Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12792 NW Bayonne Ln have a pool?
No, 12792 NW Bayonne Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12792 NW Bayonne Ln have accessible units?
No, 12792 NW Bayonne Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12792 NW Bayonne Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12792 NW Bayonne Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12792 NW Bayonne Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12792 NW Bayonne Ln has units with air conditioning.
