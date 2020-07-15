Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

761 SE Breitenbush Lane Available 07/22/20 761 SE BREITENBUSH LANE, BEND, OREGON 97702 - KIWA MEADOWS



Sorry, no showings until date available.



Within a few blocks of Kiwanis Park and Vince Genna Baseball Stadium.



http://www.bendelks.com/vince-genna-stadium/



https://www.bendparksandrec.org/park/kiwanis-park/



https://www.visitbend.com/about-bend-oregon/moving-bend-oregon/neighborhoods/eastside/



3 bedrooms, 1.75 bath approx. 1132 sq. ft. charming home in a quiet cul-de-sac. This well-maintained home was built 1988, laundry area with hookups, double garage with openers.



Other great features include:



- Vaulted ceilings throughout the house give the home a spacious feel

- Appliances include electric range, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, microwave, disposal

- Forced air heating

- Energy efficient

- Spacious enclosed back yard

- Fully landscaped with sprinkler system

- Paver patio

- Garden shed.



Note: At the end of the lease, any extension will be negotiated between the Tenant and Agent/Owner.



NOTE: IF YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR THIS HOME, SIGHT UNSEEN, PLEASE FOLLOW THE APPLICATION PROCESS AT http://centraloregonrentals.com/vacancies/



Note: Upon execution of rental agreement owner is the landlord.



Note: If you have a pet, please provide age, breed, weight and gender information so we may obtain owner pre-approval.



Pets: SORRY NO CATS. 1 dog may be considered. ALL LIVING CREATURES MUST BE DISCLOSED ON YOUR APPLICATION AND MUST BE PRE-APPROVED. Additional Security Deposit for a dog is $350. Dog pet rent is $25/per month.



Utilities: PP&L, CNG, Bend City Water & Sewer, Cascade Disposal.



Yard Care: Renter is responsible for entire premises. Owner will supplement edging, pruning and fertilizer.



Directions: Off 3rd Street (Business Hwy 97 south), turn east on Wilson, turn south on 15th Street, turn right on Lostine, turn right on Breitenbush.



Available 7/22. Rent $1795. 1 year lease.



Deposit $2095. Professional carpet and blind cleaning cost will be deducted from the deposit at end of tenancy. (Estimated carpet cleaning cost $180. Estimated blind cleaning cost $150.)



Online application https://centraloregonrentals.com/



(RLNE5899019)