All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 761 SE Breitenbush Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
761 SE Breitenbush Lane
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

761 SE Breitenbush Lane

761 Southeast Breitenbush Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

761 Southeast Breitenbush Lane, Bend, OR 97702
Larkspur

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
761 SE Breitenbush Lane Available 07/22/20 761 SE BREITENBUSH LANE, BEND, OREGON 97702 - KIWA MEADOWS - 761 SE BREITENBUSH LANE, BEND, OREGON 97702 - KIWA MEADOWS

Sorry, no showings until date available.

Within a few blocks of Kiwanis Park and Vince Genna Baseball Stadium.

http://www.bendelks.com/vince-genna-stadium/

https://www.bendparksandrec.org/park/kiwanis-park/

https://www.visitbend.com/about-bend-oregon/moving-bend-oregon/neighborhoods/eastside/

3 bedrooms, 1.75 bath approx. 1132 sq. ft. charming home in a quiet cul-de-sac. This well-maintained home was built 1988, laundry area with hookups, double garage with openers.

Other great features include:

- Vaulted ceilings throughout the house give the home a spacious feel
- Appliances include electric range, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, microwave, disposal
- Forced air heating
- Energy efficient
- Spacious enclosed back yard
- Fully landscaped with sprinkler system
- Paver patio
- Garden shed.

Note: At the end of the lease, any extension will be negotiated between the Tenant and Agent/Owner.

NOTE: IF YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR THIS HOME, SIGHT UNSEEN, PLEASE FOLLOW THE APPLICATION PROCESS AT http://centraloregonrentals.com/vacancies/

Note: Upon execution of rental agreement owner is the landlord.

Note: If you have a pet, please provide age, breed, weight and gender information so we may obtain owner pre-approval.

Pets: SORRY NO CATS. 1 dog may be considered. ALL LIVING CREATURES MUST BE DISCLOSED ON YOUR APPLICATION AND MUST BE PRE-APPROVED. Additional Security Deposit for a dog is $350. Dog pet rent is $25/per month.

Utilities: PP&L, CNG, Bend City Water & Sewer, Cascade Disposal.

Yard Care: Renter is responsible for entire premises. Owner will supplement edging, pruning and fertilizer.

Utilities: PP&L, City of Bend Water and Sewer, CNG, Cascade Disposal.

Directions: Off 3rd Street (Business Hwy 97 south), turn east on Wilson, turn south on 15th Street, turn right on Lostine, turn right on Breitenbush.

Available 7/22. Rent $1795. 1 year lease.

Deposit $2095. Professional carpet and blind cleaning cost will be deducted from the deposit at end of tenancy. (Estimated carpet cleaning cost $180. Estimated blind cleaning cost $150.)

Online application https://centraloregonrentals.com/

(RLNE5899019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 SE Breitenbush Lane have any available units?
761 SE Breitenbush Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 761 SE Breitenbush Lane have?
Some of 761 SE Breitenbush Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 SE Breitenbush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
761 SE Breitenbush Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 SE Breitenbush Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 SE Breitenbush Lane is pet friendly.
Does 761 SE Breitenbush Lane offer parking?
Yes, 761 SE Breitenbush Lane offers parking.
Does 761 SE Breitenbush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 SE Breitenbush Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 SE Breitenbush Lane have a pool?
No, 761 SE Breitenbush Lane does not have a pool.
Does 761 SE Breitenbush Lane have accessible units?
No, 761 SE Breitenbush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 761 SE Breitenbush Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 761 SE Breitenbush Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 761 SE Breitenbush Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 761 SE Breitenbush Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive
Bend, OR 97701
The Nest
1609 SW Chandler Ave
Bend, OR 97702
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way
Bend, OR 97702
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconiesBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, OR
Redmond, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus