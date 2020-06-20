All apartments in Bend
637 NW Compass Lane.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

637 NW Compass Lane

637 Northwest Compass Lane · (541) 317-1709
Location

637 Northwest Compass Lane, Bend, OR 97703
Aubrey Butte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 637 NW Compass Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
637 NW Compass Lane Available 07/01/20 Large home on Awbrey Butte - Thoughtfully designed open and airy bungalow on Awbrey Butte. Open floor plan with high end finishes throughout.
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Terrific location close to down town Bend. Gorgeous wood floors in entry, kitchen and dining
Gas fireplace with wood mantel, Fully fenced in backyard with 4ft fence. Detached two car garage. Washer/Dryer provided as is.

House has an ADU above the garage that is rented separately.

***Option to rent both the home and ADU for $4000 per month***

2 dog's max considered with great references and extra deposit per dog.

Please note that this is a Placement Property only. Home is privately managed by the homeowner upon application approval.

The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Stephanie Speidel Declerk / Heather Denton
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
Austin Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5828774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 637 NW Compass Lane have any available units?
637 NW Compass Lane has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 637 NW Compass Lane have?
Some of 637 NW Compass Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 NW Compass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
637 NW Compass Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 NW Compass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 NW Compass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 637 NW Compass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 637 NW Compass Lane does offer parking.
Does 637 NW Compass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 NW Compass Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 NW Compass Lane have a pool?
No, 637 NW Compass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 637 NW Compass Lane have accessible units?
No, 637 NW Compass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 637 NW Compass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 NW Compass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 NW Compass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 NW Compass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

