Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

637 NW Compass Lane Available 07/01/20 Large home on Awbrey Butte - Thoughtfully designed open and airy bungalow on Awbrey Butte. Open floor plan with high end finishes throughout.

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Terrific location close to down town Bend. Gorgeous wood floors in entry, kitchen and dining

Gas fireplace with wood mantel, Fully fenced in backyard with 4ft fence. Detached two car garage. Washer/Dryer provided as is.



House has an ADU above the garage that is rented separately.



***Option to rent both the home and ADU for $4000 per month***



2 dog's max considered with great references and extra deposit per dog.



Please note that this is a Placement Property only. Home is privately managed by the homeowner upon application approval.



The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Stephanie Speidel Declerk / Heather Denton

Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon

Austin Property Management



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5828774)