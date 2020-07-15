Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

63385 Omer Drive Available 07/15/20 Darling Single level 4 bedroom on 1/2 acre, fenced backyard - Charming 4 bedroom updated single level cutie on 1/2 acre. Fresh interior paint and brand new blinds are on the way. Large front yard and Large fenced back yard. RV Parking!!!!! Double car garage, attached storage area and detached storage area. Master bedroom has slider going out to deck. French doors off of dining room. 4th bedroom is separate from the other 3. Would make a great office or 4th bedroom. Dead end street. This is a must see!



Please drive by first and then if you would like to view the inside, call or text Kelly at High Country Property Management, LLC 541-408-8464 to schedule a time to view the inside



Pet considered with additional deposit. Breed restrictions apply. No kittens or puppies.



