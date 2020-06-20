Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

63168 Peale St. Available 06/24/20 Beautiful Home in NE Bend, Located on a Large Lot with a Great Backyard and Bonus Storage! - This spacious home is located in a nice, quiet NE Bend neighborhood with great mountain views! This home has a great open floor plan downstairs. The kitchen has granite counter tops with a large island, nice appliances and plenty of cabinet space. A Comfortable living room with lots of natural light. Upstairs, the master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with dual vanity, soaking tub, walk in shower and a large walk-in closet. Beyond the closet is a special bonus room, great for extra storage or just a bonus room if you need it. There are 2 other bedrooms, an office and a second bathroom upstairs. The backyard is very large, with a nice patio, RV/Trailer parking. Storage shed also available.



12 Month Lease



One pet considered with additional deposit. Please see our pet policies & guidelines.



No Smoking/Vaping



Schools: Lava Ridge Elementary School, Sky View Middle School, Mountain View High School



Andee Jessee

Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon

A Superior Property Management Co., LLC

www.RentAroundBend.com



