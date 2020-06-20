Amenities
63168 Peale St. Available 06/24/20 Beautiful Home in NE Bend, Located on a Large Lot with a Great Backyard and Bonus Storage! - This spacious home is located in a nice, quiet NE Bend neighborhood with great mountain views! This home has a great open floor plan downstairs. The kitchen has granite counter tops with a large island, nice appliances and plenty of cabinet space. A Comfortable living room with lots of natural light. Upstairs, the master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with dual vanity, soaking tub, walk in shower and a large walk-in closet. Beyond the closet is a special bonus room, great for extra storage or just a bonus room if you need it. There are 2 other bedrooms, an office and a second bathroom upstairs. The backyard is very large, with a nice patio, RV/Trailer parking. Storage shed also available.
12 Month Lease
One pet considered with additional deposit. Please see our pet policies & guidelines.
No Smoking/Vaping
Schools: Lava Ridge Elementary School, Sky View Middle School, Mountain View High School
**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**
