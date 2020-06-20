All apartments in Bend
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

63168 Peale St.

63168 Peale Street · No Longer Available
Location

63168 Peale Street, Bend, OR 97701
Boyd Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
63168 Peale St. Available 06/24/20 Beautiful Home in NE Bend, Located on a Large Lot with a Great Backyard and Bonus Storage! - This spacious home is located in a nice, quiet NE Bend neighborhood with great mountain views! This home has a great open floor plan downstairs. The kitchen has granite counter tops with a large island, nice appliances and plenty of cabinet space. A Comfortable living room with lots of natural light. Upstairs, the master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with dual vanity, soaking tub, walk in shower and a large walk-in closet. Beyond the closet is a special bonus room, great for extra storage or just a bonus room if you need it. There are 2 other bedrooms, an office and a second bathroom upstairs. The backyard is very large, with a nice patio, RV/Trailer parking. Storage shed also available.

12 Month Lease

One pet considered with additional deposit. Please see our pet policies & guidelines.

No Smoking/Vaping

Schools: Lava Ridge Elementary School, Sky View Middle School, Mountain View High School

**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**

Andee Jessee
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
A Superior Property Management Co., LLC
www.RentAroundBend.com

(RLNE3708521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63168 Peale St. have any available units?
63168 Peale St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 63168 Peale St. have?
Some of 63168 Peale St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63168 Peale St. currently offering any rent specials?
63168 Peale St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63168 Peale St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 63168 Peale St. is pet friendly.
Does 63168 Peale St. offer parking?
Yes, 63168 Peale St. does offer parking.
Does 63168 Peale St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63168 Peale St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63168 Peale St. have a pool?
No, 63168 Peale St. does not have a pool.
Does 63168 Peale St. have accessible units?
No, 63168 Peale St. does not have accessible units.
Does 63168 Peale St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 63168 Peale St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63168 Peale St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 63168 Peale St. has units with air conditioning.
