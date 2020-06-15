All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 61468 Brosterhous Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
61468 Brosterhous Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

61468 Brosterhous Rd

61468 Brosterhous Road · (541) 330-8403 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Old Farm District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

61468 Brosterhous Road, Bend, OR 97702
Old Farm District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 61468 Brosterhous Rd · Avail. Jul 29

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
61468 Brosterhous Rd Available 07/29/20 Solar Powered Home with Large yard and Bonus Room - Large home located directly off Brosterhous, close to the Old Mill District! 3 bedroom and 3 full baths, PLUS a spacious bonus room and separate office. All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the bonus space and laundry room. Downstairs is the office, kitchen and elegant living area with gas fireplace and large windows that look out onto the deck and fenced in backyard with access into the 2 car garage. The home is solar powered and VERY energy efficient and will have internet services included.

12 Month lease

One small pet considered with additional deposit. Please see our pet policies & guidelines.

No smoking/vaping

Schools: Silver Rail Elementary, High Desert Middle School, Bend Senior High School

**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**

Andee Jessee
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
A Superior Property Management Company
www.RentAroundBend.com

(RLNE3159343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61468 Brosterhous Rd have any available units?
61468 Brosterhous Rd has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61468 Brosterhous Rd have?
Some of 61468 Brosterhous Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61468 Brosterhous Rd currently offering any rent specials?
61468 Brosterhous Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61468 Brosterhous Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 61468 Brosterhous Rd is pet friendly.
Does 61468 Brosterhous Rd offer parking?
Yes, 61468 Brosterhous Rd does offer parking.
Does 61468 Brosterhous Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61468 Brosterhous Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61468 Brosterhous Rd have a pool?
No, 61468 Brosterhous Rd does not have a pool.
Does 61468 Brosterhous Rd have accessible units?
No, 61468 Brosterhous Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 61468 Brosterhous Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 61468 Brosterhous Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61468 Brosterhous Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 61468 Brosterhous Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 61468 Brosterhous Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity