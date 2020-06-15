Amenities

61468 Brosterhous Rd Available 07/29/20 Solar Powered Home with Large yard and Bonus Room - Large home located directly off Brosterhous, close to the Old Mill District! 3 bedroom and 3 full baths, PLUS a spacious bonus room and separate office. All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the bonus space and laundry room. Downstairs is the office, kitchen and elegant living area with gas fireplace and large windows that look out onto the deck and fenced in backyard with access into the 2 car garage. The home is solar powered and VERY energy efficient and will have internet services included.



12 Month lease



One small pet considered with additional deposit. Please see our pet policies & guidelines.



No smoking/vaping



Schools: Silver Rail Elementary, High Desert Middle School, Bend Senior High School



**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**



