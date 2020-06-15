Amenities

3492 NW McCready Available 07/10/19 Single level home located in Awbrey Glen! - This home is 2,239 square feet, all in one level! 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths. Sunken bonus area with fireplace, formal dining room. This property has wooded golf course views and is situated on the left side of the second fairway. Kitchen and family room have an open lay out. Central vacuum, crown molding, 2 gas fireplaces, master bath jacuzzi tub and radiant heat floors. 3 car attached garage. Huge back deck perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the peace and quiet.



12 month lease



One dog considered, sorry no cats.



No smoking/vaping



Andee Jessee

Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon

A Superior Property Management Co., LLC

www.RentAroundBend.com



