Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

3492 NW McCready

3492 Northwest Mccready Drive · (541) 330-8403 ext. 1
Location

3492 Northwest Mccready Drive, Bend, OR 97703
Aubrey Butte

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3492 NW McCready Available 07/10/19 Single level home located in Awbrey Glen! - This home is 2,239 square feet, all in one level! 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths. Sunken bonus area with fireplace, formal dining room. This property has wooded golf course views and is situated on the left side of the second fairway. Kitchen and family room have an open lay out. Central vacuum, crown molding, 2 gas fireplaces, master bath jacuzzi tub and radiant heat floors. 3 car attached garage. Huge back deck perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the peace and quiet.

12 month lease

One dog considered, sorry no cats.

No smoking/vaping

Andee Jessee
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
A Superior Property Management Co., LLC
www.RentAroundBend.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3973748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

