Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

345 NW Hill St

345 Northwest Hill Street · (541) 322-5966
Location

345 Northwest Hill Street, Bend, OR 97703
Old Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 345 NW Hill St · Avail. Jul 1

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
furnished
345 NW Hill St Available 07/01/20 Renovated 2 Bedroom Historic Home near Downtown and Old Mill - This two bedroom home is a must-see, keeping the charm of its original 1916 construction after undergoing a full renovation from the ground up.

This home is in the ideal neighborhood, just blocks from Downtown, the Old Mill, and Box Factory with easy access to 97. An open layout with bedroom separation and two fulls baths, high ceilings and tons of natural light make this home open and inviting. Brand new appliances and kitchen fixtures make for a chef's dream kitchen, and little design details such as sliding barn doors with chalk paint and fun bathroom tiles really make this home one of a kind.

A detached garage and spacious back patio allow room for both entertaining guests on summer evenings and storage for your gear.

Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.
Sorry, no smoking or vaping permitted.
Pets considered by owner on case by case basis, additional pet deposit and pet rent will be required if approved.

**Photos show staging furniture only, not a furnished rental**
**Landscaping to be completed in coming weeks**

Contact us today for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Jenna McDevitt, Property Manager
541-322-5966 x 5
jenna@cobaltpmg.com

Chrissy Capri, Principal Broker
Cobalt Property Management Group
Licensed in the State of Oregon

Cobalt Property Management Group is doing tenant placement only, house will be managed by owner once tenant is found.

(RLNE5849452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 NW Hill St have any available units?
345 NW Hill St has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 345 NW Hill St have?
Some of 345 NW Hill St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 NW Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
345 NW Hill St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 NW Hill St pet-friendly?
No, 345 NW Hill St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 345 NW Hill St offer parking?
Yes, 345 NW Hill St does offer parking.
Does 345 NW Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 NW Hill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 NW Hill St have a pool?
No, 345 NW Hill St does not have a pool.
Does 345 NW Hill St have accessible units?
No, 345 NW Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 345 NW Hill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 NW Hill St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 NW Hill St have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 NW Hill St does not have units with air conditioning.
