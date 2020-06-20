Amenities

345 NW Hill St Available 07/01/20 Renovated 2 Bedroom Historic Home near Downtown and Old Mill - This two bedroom home is a must-see, keeping the charm of its original 1916 construction after undergoing a full renovation from the ground up.



This home is in the ideal neighborhood, just blocks from Downtown, the Old Mill, and Box Factory with easy access to 97. An open layout with bedroom separation and two fulls baths, high ceilings and tons of natural light make this home open and inviting. Brand new appliances and kitchen fixtures make for a chef's dream kitchen, and little design details such as sliding barn doors with chalk paint and fun bathroom tiles really make this home one of a kind.



A detached garage and spacious back patio allow room for both entertaining guests on summer evenings and storage for your gear.



Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.

Sorry, no smoking or vaping permitted.

Pets considered by owner on case by case basis, additional pet deposit and pet rent will be required if approved.



**Photos show staging furniture only, not a furnished rental**

**Landscaping to be completed in coming weeks**



