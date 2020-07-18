All apartments in Bend
3182 Northwest Quiet River Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

3182 Northwest Quiet River Lane

3182 Northwest Quiet River Lane
Location

3182 Northwest Quiet River Lane, Bend, OR 97703
Aubrey Butte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Attractive 3 BR townhome in gated community on the Deschutes River!

This two-story home is on the Deschutes River and is in the attractive River's Edge Village neighborhood in northwest Bend. Conveniently nestled between Sawyer Park to the north and Riverview Park to the south with close access to both downtown and the Cascade Village Shopping Center and a quick hop onto Highway 97.

River's Edge has an 18-hole Golf Course designed by award-winning architect Robert Muir Graves. River's Edge is surprisingly secluded while sitting in the heart of the city and close to all amenities. This special community gains much of its character from ancient junipers, tall pines, and huge lava rock outcroppings.

The home itself features an open floorplan with 18' ceilings in the living room and large windows throughout giving it a great sense of space and light. The living room is anchored by a gas fireplace with tile surround and an open space for a TV above. The kitchen and DR have rich, dark engineered wood flooring, plenty of counter space and access to a large covered deck, perfect for quiet evenings on the river. Upstairs are three BRs including a master suite with walk-in closet, laundry room with W/D included and two matching BRs.

But the backyard is where the fun really starts with an enormous paver patio perfect for grilling out and entertaining friends. Last but not least, simply step out your back door and onto a beautiful walking trail that follows the river north and south through forested parks.

This is a rare rental gem in Bend and won't last long! There is an option to rent the lower ADU (if available) with the main house for $3,750 for both spaces: https://epmbend.com/quiet-river-adu.

Nearby Schools:
Summit High School
Pacific Crest Middle School
North Star Elementary School

Details:
3 BR / 2.5 BA
1,642 sq ft

Features:
On the Deschutes River!
Gated community in northwest Bend
Walking distance to two parks
Master Suite with walk-in closet
Gas fireplace
Washer / dryer included
2-car garage
Tons of natural light
18' ceilings

Lease Terms:
12-month lease
Rent: $2,700 / month
Security Deposit: $3,000
Available: mid-late July

Pet Policy:
Dogs under 25 lbs considered with great references and increased deposit.

Contact:
This home is proudly managed by Elevation Property Management. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact (541) 647-2251 or visit www.epmbend.com/quiet-river

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

