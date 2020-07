Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home with all high end finishes throughout. This high-quality home is located near Pine Nursery Park, Hospitals, The Forum Shopping Center, and Mountain View High School. This beautiful 3 bedroom home offers a craftsman style home at a production price. The Ashland features, open living spaces, custom kitchen cabinetry, a large designer kitchen island, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a walk in closet in the master bedroom, and a two car garage. Dog upon owner approval