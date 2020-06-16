All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 3063 Canyon Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
3063 Canyon Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3063 Canyon Springs

3063 NW Canyon Springs Pl · (541) 317-1709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3063 NW Canyon Springs Pl, Bend, OR 97703
Aubrey Butte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3063 Canyon Springs · Avail. Jul 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2479 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
3063 Canyon Springs Available 07/01/20 BRAND NEW PAHLISCH HOME - This spacious townhome you'll find tucked in Rivers Edge Village in a secluded new home community. Walk out your front door and be on the Deschutes River Trail within just a few steps. This community is close to shopping, parkway access and within minutes of The Old Mill District and Downtown Bend. The home features luxurious finishes, an open and airy floor plan with lots of natural light. In the Mahoney Plan you'll experience an open floor plan experience with space for entertaining, gourmet kitchen and large eating bar. The large master suite has a large tiled shower, dual vanity, large walk in closet, separate water closet, and the 2nd bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom, bonus space with a full bath and separate office. Great room with gas fireplace and built in cabinets. The large deck views of Pilot Butte, great for watching the fireworks. Included are numerous smart home features that complete this home.
No Pets

Please note that this is a Placement Property only. Home is privately managed by the homeowner upon application approval.

The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Stephanie Speidel Declerk / Heather Denton
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
Austin Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5139410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3063 Canyon Springs have any available units?
3063 Canyon Springs has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3063 Canyon Springs currently offering any rent specials?
3063 Canyon Springs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3063 Canyon Springs pet-friendly?
No, 3063 Canyon Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 3063 Canyon Springs offer parking?
No, 3063 Canyon Springs does not offer parking.
Does 3063 Canyon Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3063 Canyon Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3063 Canyon Springs have a pool?
No, 3063 Canyon Springs does not have a pool.
Does 3063 Canyon Springs have accessible units?
No, 3063 Canyon Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 3063 Canyon Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 3063 Canyon Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3063 Canyon Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, 3063 Canyon Springs does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3063 Canyon Springs?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity