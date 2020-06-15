2568 NW Pompy Pl.

Amenities

Furnished Northwest Crossing Bungalow! Flexible Lease Terms! - This modern bungalow is a must see! Furnished and ready for you! Like new, this home has a great floor plan with a nice kitchen, cozy living room space and even a working desk space. The bedroom is spacious with ample closet space. The bathroom has a walk in shower and a door to both the living and the bedroom. Off of the living room is a deck with great views. Washer/dryer in unit! One car detached garage, great for your car or extra storage (garage is not the pictured garage below unit). Enjoy all Northwest Crossing has to offer!



See the virtual tour here!

Flexible lease terms with a 30 day minimum.



$1995/month and $2800/deposit for 6 month lease or longer

$2250/month for month to month, 30 day minimum.



Call to find out more!



Utilities included, including Wi-Fi.



Sorry, no pets.



No smoking/vaping



No Pets Allowed



