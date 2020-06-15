All apartments in Bend
2568 NW Pompy Pl.

2568 NW Pompy Pl · (541) 330-8403 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2568 NW Pompy Pl, Bend, OR 97703
Summit West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2568 NW Pompy Pl. · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Furnished Northwest Crossing Bungalow! Flexible Lease Terms! - This modern bungalow is a must see! Furnished and ready for you! Like new, this home has a great floor plan with a nice kitchen, cozy living room space and even a working desk space. The bedroom is spacious with ample closet space. The bathroom has a walk in shower and a door to both the living and the bedroom. Off of the living room is a deck with great views. Washer/dryer in unit! One car detached garage, great for your car or extra storage (garage is not the pictured garage below unit). Enjoy all Northwest Crossing has to offer!

See the virtual tour here!
https://www.virtualtourchoice.com/propertytour/theproperty4.php?id=876&realtor=125

Flexible lease terms with a 30 day minimum.

$1995/month and $2800/deposit for 6 month lease or longer
$2250/month for month to month, 30 day minimum.

Call to find out more!

Utilities included, including Wi-Fi.

Sorry, no pets.

No smoking/vaping

**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**

Andee Jessee
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
A Superior Property Management Co., LLC
www.RentAroundBend.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4887338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

