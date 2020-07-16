All apartments in Bend
20118 Stonegate Dr.
20118 Stonegate Dr

20118 Stonegate Drive · (541) 728-0995
Location

20118 Stonegate Drive, Bend, OR 97702
Southeast Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Tentatively available 09/01/2020. Pet considered. Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home located in the Stonegate neighborhood. This two-story home has a bonus family room located upstairs that includes a wet bar. Updated appliances and finishes, gas fireplace, and laundry room. Home has a 2 car garage and a large fenced back yard with patio. The front yard is maintained by HOA. Access to the community pool. All utilities are included except for the internet. Pet considered with additional deposit and $35 pet rent. Do not disturb current residents. Contact Rogue Real Estate for a showing 541-728-0995 or apply online www.rentrogue.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20118 Stonegate Dr have any available units?
20118 Stonegate Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20118 Stonegate Dr have?
Some of 20118 Stonegate Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20118 Stonegate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20118 Stonegate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20118 Stonegate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20118 Stonegate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 20118 Stonegate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20118 Stonegate Dr offers parking.
Does 20118 Stonegate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20118 Stonegate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20118 Stonegate Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20118 Stonegate Dr has a pool.
Does 20118 Stonegate Dr have accessible units?
No, 20118 Stonegate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20118 Stonegate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20118 Stonegate Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 20118 Stonegate Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20118 Stonegate Dr has units with air conditioning.

