20118 Stonegate Dr.

Amenities
Tentatively available 09/01/2020. Pet considered. Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home located in the Stonegate neighborhood. This two-story home has a bonus family room located upstairs that includes a wet bar. Updated appliances and finishes, gas fireplace, and laundry room. Home has a 2 car garage and a large fenced back yard with patio. The front yard is maintained by HOA. Access to the community pool. All utilities are included except for the internet. Pet considered with additional deposit and $35 pet rent. Do not disturb current residents. Contact Rogue Real Estate for a showing 541-728-0995 or apply online www.rentrogue.com