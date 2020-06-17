All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
19721 SW Rivercamp Lane
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:14 AM

19721 SW Rivercamp Lane

19721 SW River Camp Ln · (541) 317-1709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19721 SW River Camp Ln, Bend, OR 97702
Southern Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer construction just minutes to the Mountain. - Brand New Custom Home
Westside of Bend with easy access to the Mountains, Trails and River
2 Master Suites, Open Kitchen, Wood Floors, Stone Fireplace
Single Car Garage, Washer/Dryer provided
1200 Square Fee
No Pets
6 month lease to start with an option to renew for 12 months

The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Stephanie Speidel Declerk / Heather Denton
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
Austin Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4374878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane have any available units?
19721 SW Rivercamp Lane has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane have?
Some of 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19721 SW Rivercamp Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane does offer parking.
Does 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane have a pool?
No, 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane have accessible units?
No, 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19721 SW Rivercamp Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity