152 SW Westpine Pl.

Located on the Westside with 2 master suites! - Private, cozy and quiet apartment located in NW Bend. Open living area with wood accents, private balcony faces well maintained landscaping. Two master bedrooms on the 2nd floor, large closets with double vanity sinks. Includes a one car garage, landscaping is included. Close to Century Drive, and all the Westside has to offer including great restaurants, shops & more! Located right on your way to the mountains and lakes!



12 Month Lease



Sorry, no pets.



No smoking/vaping



**This home is Placement and will be managed privately by the Owner upon move-in**



Schools: William E. Miller Elementary School, Cascade Middle School, Summit High School



Andee Jessee

Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon

A Superior Property Management Co., LLC

www.RentAroundBend.com



