Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

152 SW Westpine Pl.

152 SW Westpine Pl · (541) 330-8403 ext. 102
Location

152 SW Westpine Pl, Bend, OR 97702
River West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 152 SW Westpine Pl. - #1 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on the Westside with 2 master suites! - Private, cozy and quiet apartment located in NW Bend. Open living area with wood accents, private balcony faces well maintained landscaping. Two master bedrooms on the 2nd floor, large closets with double vanity sinks. Includes a one car garage, landscaping is included. Close to Century Drive, and all the Westside has to offer including great restaurants, shops & more! Located right on your way to the mountains and lakes!

12 Month Lease

Sorry, no pets.

No smoking/vaping

**This home is Placement and will be managed privately by the Owner upon move-in**

Schools: William E. Miller Elementary School, Cascade Middle School, Summit High School

**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**

**Please note: Due to COVID-19 we are not currently showing occupied homes for the safety of our residents & staff. Instead, we offer video tours for our occupied homes as well as video tours or in person showings for our vacant homes. Once your application has been submitted, we will contact you with the next steps. If the property is listed on the website, it is still considered available.**

Andee Jessee
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
A Superior Property Management Co., LLC
www.RentAroundBend.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 SW Westpine Pl. have any available units?
152 SW Westpine Pl. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 152 SW Westpine Pl. have?
Some of 152 SW Westpine Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 SW Westpine Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
152 SW Westpine Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 SW Westpine Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 152 SW Westpine Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 152 SW Westpine Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 152 SW Westpine Pl. offers parking.
Does 152 SW Westpine Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 SW Westpine Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 SW Westpine Pl. have a pool?
No, 152 SW Westpine Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 152 SW Westpine Pl. have accessible units?
No, 152 SW Westpine Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 152 SW Westpine Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 SW Westpine Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 SW Westpine Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 SW Westpine Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 152 SW Westpine Pl.?
Add a Message
