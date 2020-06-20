All apartments in Bend
1340 NE Dempsey Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1340 NE Dempsey Dr.

1340 Northeast Dempsey Drive · (541) 330-8373
Location

1340 Northeast Dempsey Drive, Bend, OR 97701
Orchard District

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. · Avail. Jun 26

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1340 NE Dempsey Dr. Available 06/26/20 Fantastic Updated 4bed/2bath Single Level Home - Beautifully updated 4bed/2bath single level home in a quiet established NE Bend neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, plank flooring throughout with carpeting in bedrooms, updated energy efficient mini splits providing A/C and heat with updated radiant heating units in the bedrooms, good size mud room with washer/dryer hookups, large fully fenced back yard with a newer shed and additional off street gravel parking spot.

Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscape maintenance. One year initial lease term. Sorry, this is a no pets property.

***Due to COVID-19 MVPM is not currently showing occupied properties. Approved applicants will be given the opportunity to view the property once vacant within a reasonable timeline before making a final decision to accept or decline tenancy. Please respect the privacy of our tenants. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. ***

All of Mountain View Property Management properties are non-smoking.

The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Professionally Managed by Mountain View Property Management Inc. Licensed in the State of Oregon

M.V.P.M. screening guidelines appear once the “Apply Now” tab has been selected. Please review them before submitting an application.

Please do not disturb our tenants. Thank you.

(RLNE5809595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. have any available units?
1340 NE Dempsey Dr. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. have?
Some of 1340 NE Dempsey Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1340 NE Dempsey Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. have a pool?
No, 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1340 NE Dempsey Dr. has units with air conditioning.
