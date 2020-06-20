Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1340 NE Dempsey Dr. Available 06/26/20 Fantastic Updated 4bed/2bath Single Level Home - Beautifully updated 4bed/2bath single level home in a quiet established NE Bend neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, plank flooring throughout with carpeting in bedrooms, updated energy efficient mini splits providing A/C and heat with updated radiant heating units in the bedrooms, good size mud room with washer/dryer hookups, large fully fenced back yard with a newer shed and additional off street gravel parking spot.



Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscape maintenance. One year initial lease term. Sorry, this is a no pets property.



***Due to COVID-19 MVPM is not currently showing occupied properties. Approved applicants will be given the opportunity to view the property once vacant within a reasonable timeline before making a final decision to accept or decline tenancy. Please respect the privacy of our tenants. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. ***



All of Mountain View Property Management properties are non-smoking.



The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Professionally Managed by Mountain View Property Management Inc. Licensed in the State of Oregon



M.V.P.M. screening guidelines appear once the “Apply Now” tab has been selected. Please review them before submitting an application.



Please do not disturb our tenants. Thank you.



(RLNE5809595)