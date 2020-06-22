Amenities

1330 West Hills Ave. Available 07/13/20 Bright and open West Hills home! - This meticulously maintained home is located in one of Bends most well established neighborhoods. Surrounded by evergreen trees, this bright and open home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large 2-car garage and a laundry/mud room that opens to the back. Step out the dining room French doors to enjoy the back deck and large back-yard. Landscaping Included. No smoking, and no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2099538)