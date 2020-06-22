All apartments in Bend
1330 West Hills Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1330 West Hills Ave.

1330 Northwest West Hills Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Northwest West Hills Avenue, Bend, OR 97703
Aubrey Butte

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1330 West Hills Ave. Available 07/13/20 Bright and open West Hills home! - This meticulously maintained home is located in one of Bends most well established neighborhoods. Surrounded by evergreen trees, this bright and open home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large 2-car garage and a laundry/mud room that opens to the back. Step out the dining room French doors to enjoy the back deck and large back-yard. Landscaping Included. No smoking, and no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2099538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 West Hills Ave. have any available units?
1330 West Hills Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
Is 1330 West Hills Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1330 West Hills Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 West Hills Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1330 West Hills Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 1330 West Hills Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1330 West Hills Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1330 West Hills Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 West Hills Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 West Hills Ave. have a pool?
No, 1330 West Hills Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1330 West Hills Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1330 West Hills Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 West Hills Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 West Hills Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 West Hills Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 West Hills Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
