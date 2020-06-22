1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue

Amenities

Stunning 3 BR + office in RiverWest neighborhood



This beautiful two-story luxury home is located just a block from Newport Market, Hillside Park and the restaurants and coffee shops on Newport Avenue. Walk up to this truly amazing home across a unique gangplank sidewalk that overlooks a beautifully xeriscaped front yard with cozy paver patio perfect for a firepit and s'mores with friends. With gorgeous hardwood floors, upgraded appliances set in a huge kitchen and a main-floor master suite, this home will tick every box on your list!



Step through the front door and into an open floor plan with tall ceilings and large windows that create a bright, inviting and comfortable living space anchored by an expansive stone fireplace with a curved hearth that runs the length of the room. The kitchen is equally impressive both in size and quality. A large center island has a five burner gas cooktop and more than enough counter space and cabinets in the rest of the kitchen to excite any gourmet. A large dining room is tucked off the kitchen - formal enough for hosting holiday dinners yet casual enough for everyday meals.



Walk down the hall past a spacious home office that could double as a den or craft room. Step down into the sunken master suite that has to be seen to be believed. Enormous and bright, it includes not one, but two walk-in closets. The master bath has dual sinks, an immense walk-in shower and a deep soaking tub, perfect for relaxing with a glass of wine after a hard day.



Downstairs this home has even more surprises with a family room that could be a great space for games and movies and includes a wet bar for entertainment. There are two large bedrooms downstairs, a full bath and a generous laundry room with utility sink and tons of additional cabinet storage. Speaking of storage, this home has unfinished storage space downstairs as well - a rarity for a Bend home.



Last but not least don't forget about the garage which includes a double-depth stall with an additional 150 sq ft of storage space, extra tall ceilings and built-in overhead storage racks.



Truly remarkable homes like this don't become available to rent often in Bend, so please contact us for more information or to schedule a tour.



Nearby Schools:

High Lakes Elementary

Pacific Crest Middle School

Summit High School



Details:

3 BR / 3 BA

3,138 sq ft



Features:

Gas Fireplace with beautiful stone surround

Huge main level master suite with two walk-in closets

High quality stainless appliances

Forced Air Heat and A/C

Front paver patio, upper deck and lower covered patio

Large home office/den

Family room with wet bar

Extra deep garage w/ tons of storage

Located on a quiet street yet walking distance to shops and restaurants



Lease Terms:

Rent: $3,600 / month

Security Deposit: $4,000

12-month lease preferred

Availability: mid-July



Pet Policy:

Small dogs considered with increased deposit and great references



Contact:

This home is proudly managed by Elevation Property Management. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact us at (541) 647-2251 or visit https://www.epmbend.com/ogden