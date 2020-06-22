All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue

1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
River West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue, Bend, OR 97703
River West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 3 BR + office in RiverWest neighborhood

This beautiful two-story luxury home is located just a block from Newport Market, Hillside Park and the restaurants and coffee shops on Newport Avenue. Walk up to this truly amazing home across a unique gangplank sidewalk that overlooks a beautifully xeriscaped front yard with cozy paver patio perfect for a firepit and s'mores with friends. With gorgeous hardwood floors, upgraded appliances set in a huge kitchen and a main-floor master suite, this home will tick every box on your list!

Step through the front door and into an open floor plan with tall ceilings and large windows that create a bright, inviting and comfortable living space anchored by an expansive stone fireplace with a curved hearth that runs the length of the room. The kitchen is equally impressive both in size and quality. A large center island has a five burner gas cooktop and more than enough counter space and cabinets in the rest of the kitchen to excite any gourmet. A large dining room is tucked off the kitchen - formal enough for hosting holiday dinners yet casual enough for everyday meals.

Walk down the hall past a spacious home office that could double as a den or craft room. Step down into the sunken master suite that has to be seen to be believed. Enormous and bright, it includes not one, but two walk-in closets. The master bath has dual sinks, an immense walk-in shower and a deep soaking tub, perfect for relaxing with a glass of wine after a hard day.

Downstairs this home has even more surprises with a family room that could be a great space for games and movies and includes a wet bar for entertainment. There are two large bedrooms downstairs, a full bath and a generous laundry room with utility sink and tons of additional cabinet storage. Speaking of storage, this home has unfinished storage space downstairs as well - a rarity for a Bend home.

Last but not least don't forget about the garage which includes a double-depth stall with an additional 150 sq ft of storage space, extra tall ceilings and built-in overhead storage racks.

Truly remarkable homes like this don't become available to rent often in Bend, so please contact us for more information or to schedule a tour.

Nearby Schools:
High Lakes Elementary
Pacific Crest Middle School
Summit High School

Details:
3 BR / 3 BA
3,138 sq ft

Features:
Gas Fireplace with beautiful stone surround
Huge main level master suite with two walk-in closets
High quality stainless appliances
Forced Air Heat and A/C
Front paver patio, upper deck and lower covered patio
Large home office/den
Family room with wet bar
Extra deep garage w/ tons of storage
Located on a quiet street yet walking distance to shops and restaurants

Lease Terms:
Rent: $3,600 / month
Security Deposit: $4,000
12-month lease preferred
Availability: mid-July

Pet Policy:
Small dogs considered with increased deposit and great references

Contact:
This home is proudly managed by Elevation Property Management. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact us at (541) 647-2251 or visit https://www.epmbend.com/ogden

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue have any available units?
1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue have?
Some of 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue have a pool?
No, 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1299 Northwest Ogden Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus