All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A

1297 Northeast Dawson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Mountain View
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1297 Northeast Dawson Drive, Bend, OR 97701
Mountain View

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
VIDEO TOUR
Available now! 1 small dog considered. Two bedroom, two bathroom single level duplex unit with mountain views in Northeast Bend. Close to schools, hospital and shopping. Vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in living room. Carpet throughout. Fully fenced backyard with access from master bedroom. Kitchen has full amenities. Attached one garage. Water, sewer and landscaping included. 1 small dog considered with additional deposit and $35 pet rent. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for more details 541-728-0995 or apply online at www.roguerealestate.com
NE Bend duplex near Hospital and Costco

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A have any available units?
1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A have?
Some of 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A does offer parking.
Does 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A have a pool?
No, 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus