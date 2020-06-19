1297 NE Dawson Dr - Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

VIDEO TOUR

Available now! 1 small dog considered. Two bedroom, two bathroom single level duplex unit with mountain views in Northeast Bend. Close to schools, hospital and shopping. Vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in living room. Carpet throughout. Fully fenced backyard with access from master bedroom. Kitchen has full amenities. Attached one garage. Water, sewer and landscaping included. 1 small dog considered with additional deposit and $35 pet rent. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for more details 541-728-0995 or apply online at www.roguerealestate.com

NE Bend duplex near Hospital and Costco