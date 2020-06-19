16290 SW Shaw St.,16

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Come and get a Last Free month when you move in by 05/30/2020

At the end of your busy day, you will find comfort and convenience waiting for you at Village Victorian Apartments!



Here at Village Victorian Apartments there is easy access to Tualatin hills nature Park, Barsotti Park. Convenient transportation.



Your Community Amenities are:

Outdoor play facilities

Laundry room on-site

On-site Manager

Screening Charge: $40.00 for any person over the age of 18 (Money are the only forms of payments allowed for applications) No Refunds on Application Fees. Applications are first come firs served, however, we will hold your application if you want in line if another doesn't get the apartment we will call you and run your application.

Income Requirements: Household income must be two times the amount of monthly rent.

Deposit: $500

Utilities: Water, Sewer and Garbage are not included in rent. The payment arrangement of the electricity,gas, phone, cable and internet/FIOS Internet are all your responsibility.

Acceptance of your Application: Within 72 hours of your approval you will need to sign your agreement to execute a rental agreement and pay your required deposit.

No Pets Allowed, unless service or companion animal with supporting documentation as per law.



New Granite Counter Top & Cabinets