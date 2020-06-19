All apartments in Aloha
16290 SW Shaw St.,16
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

16290 SW Shaw St.,16

16290 Southwest Shaw Street · (408) 549-7956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16290 Southwest Shaw Street, Aloha, OR 97078
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Come and get a Last Free month when you move in by 05/30/2020
At the end of your busy day, you will find comfort and convenience waiting for you at Village Victorian Apartments!

Here at Village Victorian Apartments there is easy access to Tualatin hills nature Park, Barsotti Park. Convenient transportation.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Your Community Amenities are:
Outdoor play facilities
Laundry room on-site
On-site Manager
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Screening Charge: $40.00 for any person over the age of 18 (Money are the only forms of payments allowed for applications) No Refunds on Application Fees. Applications are first come firs served, however, we will hold your application if you want in line if another doesn't get the apartment we will call you and run your application.
Income Requirements: Household income must be two times the amount of monthly rent.
Deposit: $500
Utilities: Water, Sewer and Garbage are not included in rent. The payment arrangement of the electricity,gas, phone, cable and internet/FIOS Internet are all your responsibility.
Acceptance of your Application: Within 72 hours of your approval you will need to sign your agreement to execute a rental agreement and pay your required deposit.
No Pets Allowed, unless service or companion animal with supporting documentation as per law.

New Granite Counter Top & Cabinets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

