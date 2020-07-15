All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Silver Springs

6112 S 87th East Ave · (918) 347-4407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6112 S 87th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6204-6204K · Avail. Jul 31

$545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 8503-8503M · Avail. Jul 31

$685

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 8505-8505H · Avail. Jul 31

$685

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8507-8507D · Avail. now

$760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 8605-8605H · Avail. Aug 2

$760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 6110-6110D · Avail. Jul 31

$760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silver Springs.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
package receiving
Welcome to Silver Springs Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our residents adore our convenient location in the Burning Tree neighborhood, which offers seamless access to the Woodland Hills Mall as well as the areas best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Silver Springs Apartments supplies a continuous rhythm of energy and style. Our goal is to provide residents with amenity-rich, contemporary living and an endless supply of entertainment opportunities. Silver Springs Apartments offers four spacious floor plans, which boast expansive living areas, well-equipped kitchens, and washers and dryers. Whether you are utilizing our professional business center, enjoying our two resort-style pools, or relaxing by one of our four beautiful ponds, you will love all of the special details that make our community feel like home. Visit Tulsa's finest apartment community at Silver Springs Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silver Springs have any available units?
Silver Springs has 9 units available starting at $545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Silver Springs have?
Some of Silver Springs's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silver Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Silver Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silver Springs pet-friendly?
No, Silver Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does Silver Springs offer parking?
Yes, Silver Springs offers parking.
Does Silver Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Silver Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Silver Springs have a pool?
Yes, Silver Springs has a pool.
Does Silver Springs have accessible units?
Yes, Silver Springs has accessible units.
Does Silver Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Silver Springs has units with dishwashers.
