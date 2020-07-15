Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool gym 24hr maintenance business center cc payments package receiving

Welcome to Silver Springs Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our residents adore our convenient location in the Burning Tree neighborhood, which offers seamless access to the Woodland Hills Mall as well as the areas best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Silver Springs Apartments supplies a continuous rhythm of energy and style. Our goal is to provide residents with amenity-rich, contemporary living and an endless supply of entertainment opportunities. Silver Springs Apartments offers four spacious floor plans, which boast expansive living areas, well-equipped kitchens, and washers and dryers. Whether you are utilizing our professional business center, enjoying our two resort-style pools, or relaxing by one of our four beautiful ponds, you will love all of the special details that make our community feel like home. Visit Tulsa's finest apartment community at Silver Springs Apartments today!