174 Apartments for rent in Kensington, Tulsa, OK
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1815 East 71st Street Apt 2211
1815 E 71st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
700 sqft
One bed one bath This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1525 E 74th Street
1525 East 74th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1282 sqft
**Jenks Schools** 3 Bedroom 2 Bath,2 car garage. $925 month $600 Deposit Sorry NO PETS No Sec 8, lawn care provided, Auto Draft required
Results within 1 mile of Kensington
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Village Creek at 67th
6630 S Zunis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$689
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated south of downtown Tulsa, you'll have the best of it all with Village Creek @ 67th Apartments. With convenient access to Interstate 44 and state highway 75, you'll find everything you need is within minutes.
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.
1804 East 66th Place
1804 East 66th Place, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$450
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom Apartment - 1 bedroom upstairs apartment available now at the Willows! This condo has all appliances included - refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and stack able washer and dryer. Private balcony. 1 small dog allowed with pet deposit.
6407 South Newport Avenue - A
6407 South Newport Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1032 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath apartment located on the bottom floor of 4 unit building. Freshly renovated with wood like floors and new paint. Water included in the rent. We accept vouchers!
6185 S Zunis Avenue
6185 South Zunis Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1183 sqft
Nicely maintained 2 bedroom . Powder bath downstairs. Has bonus room which is perfect for a home office. Over sized two car Garage
2215 E 67th
2215 East 67th Street, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
738 sqft
Very spacious 1 bedroom., second floor, one bed, one bath, FREE basic cable, large patio, fireplace, walk in closet. $525.00 deposit and $12.00 application fee.
6100 E 81st Street
6100 East 81st Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2599 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 3 bath home on approximately 3.5 acres. Home has large living areas and huge trees.
2850 E 72nd Street
2850 East 72nd Street, Tulsa, OK
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
5901 sqft
Estate home with incredible amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Kensington
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$814
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
975 sqft
Lots of privacy and 24-hour maintenance service. Glass elevators, heated jacuzzi and two pools on-site. Near supermarkets and Woodland Hills Mall. Pets of any size welcomed.
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$749
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$669
960 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$439
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$459
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$609
914 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,270
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Avery Park
4111 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
934 sqft
Welcome Home to Avery Park! We are an ALL BILLS PAID Community! Conveniently located on E 51st street in Tulsa near great restaurants, shops, and grocery stores.
Lincoln Villas on Memorial
7777 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$760
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting to Bixby and Broken Arrow. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, fit pit, game room and pool. This green community also offers a community garden. Hardwood floors and granite countertops in units.