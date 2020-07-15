All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 9143 South Maplewood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
9143 South Maplewood Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9143 South Maplewood Avenue

9143 South Maplewood Avenue · (918) 351-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9143 South Maplewood Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9143 South Maplewood Avenue · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2081 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
online portal
MUST SEE / AMAZING 4 BED 2 BATH IN JENKS SCHOOLS / ZERO DEPOSIT AVAILABLE - This Beautiful Home by Hunter Park is Waiting for YOU!!!

Fully Fenced and Landscaped!!

Come see this Gorgeous 4 bedroom home with wonderful curb appeal.

Jenks Public Schools

It offers spacious open living/kitchen/dining area, granite countertops, stainless steel high end appliances, breakfast nook, high vaulted ceilings, large closets, gas fireplace, 2 car garage with opener, washer and dryer connections.

Year-round parks and playgrounds,

Pets Welcome.

This home also offers walk-in closets in all bedrooms, Central H&A. Come see this beauty and be impressed.

This Spacious 4-Bedroom 2-Bathroom 2-Car Garage Features:
• Gorgeous Open Concept Kitchen ?
• Modern Appliances ?
• High Vaulted Ceilings ?
• Granite Counters ?
• Office/Den ?
• Ample Attic storage space ?
• Fenced Back Yard ?
• Washer and Dryer Connections ?
• Large Walk-In Closets ?

Our Neighborhood Features:
• Easy highway access to the Creek Turnpike
• Minutes from Shopping and Dining
• Year-round parks and playgrounds
• Online rent payment available for free
• Online maintenance requests
• ¡ Hablamos Español !

Rental Information:
• Size: 2081 sqft.
• $1845 Rent
• $1845 deposit
• $50 application fee (per person)
• No Section 8

Apply Now at krt.rent

Call or Text Today: (918) 351-7000

(RLNE5885093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9143 South Maplewood Avenue have any available units?
9143 South Maplewood Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9143 South Maplewood Avenue have?
Some of 9143 South Maplewood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9143 South Maplewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9143 South Maplewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9143 South Maplewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9143 South Maplewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9143 South Maplewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9143 South Maplewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 9143 South Maplewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9143 South Maplewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9143 South Maplewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 9143 South Maplewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9143 South Maplewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9143 South Maplewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9143 South Maplewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9143 South Maplewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9143 South Maplewood Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St
Tulsa, OK 74137
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St
Tulsa, OK 74116
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St
Tulsa, OK 74146
Wimbledon Place
7605 E 49th St
Tulsa, OK 74145
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74129
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave
Tulsa, OK 74135
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave
Tulsa, OK 74137
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd
Tulsa, OK 74133

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKMuskogee, OKBartlesville, OK
Jenks, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKPryor Creek, OK
Claremore, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrooksideSouth Peoria
Park Plaza East Iii & IvKensington
Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity