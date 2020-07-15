9143 South Maplewood Avenue

Amenities

MUST SEE / AMAZING 4 BED 2 BATH IN JENKS SCHOOLS / ZERO DEPOSIT AVAILABLE - This Beautiful Home by Hunter Park is Waiting for YOU!!!



Fully Fenced and Landscaped!!



Come see this Gorgeous 4 bedroom home with wonderful curb appeal.



Jenks Public Schools



It offers spacious open living/kitchen/dining area, granite countertops, stainless steel high end appliances, breakfast nook, high vaulted ceilings, large closets, gas fireplace, 2 car garage with opener, washer and dryer connections.



Year-round parks and playgrounds,



Pets Welcome.



This home also offers walk-in closets in all bedrooms, Central H&A. Come see this beauty and be impressed.



This Spacious 4-Bedroom 2-Bathroom 2-Car Garage Features:

• Gorgeous Open Concept Kitchen ?

• Modern Appliances ?

• High Vaulted Ceilings ?

• Granite Counters ?

• Office/Den ?

• Ample Attic storage space ?

• Fenced Back Yard ?

• Washer and Dryer Connections ?

• Large Walk-In Closets ?



Our Neighborhood Features:

• Easy highway access to the Creek Turnpike

• Minutes from Shopping and Dining

• Year-round parks and playgrounds

• Online rent payment available for free

• Online maintenance requests

• ¡ Hablamos Español !



Rental Information:

• Size: 2081 sqft.

• $1845 Rent

• $1845 deposit

• $50 application fee (per person)

• No Section 8



Apply Now at krt.rent



Call or Text Today: (918) 351-7000



(RLNE5885093)