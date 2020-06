Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Family Home Remodel! ALL NEW! - Gorgeous remodel with nothing missed! New windows, cabinets, paint, carpet and flooring surely this home will NOT last. No steps missed on this remodel. Would made a beautiful first starter home for someone who loves to entertain. Lively paint and beautiful open space. 3 large bedrooms and one full bath!

Text Gerardo at 918-308-9071 for more information or go to krt.rent to schedule a viewing TODAY!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5680993)