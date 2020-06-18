All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6253 S. Yorktown Place

6253 South Yorktown Place · (918) 808-8556
Location

6253 South Yorktown Place, Tulsa, OK 74136
South Peoria

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6253 S. Yorktown Place · Avail. Jul 17

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Amenities

6253 S. Yorktown Place Available 07/17/20 Beautiful two bedroom two bath condo in Midtown - Convenience and Comfort in paradise like setting.It's what you've been looking for! Large 2 bedrooms, 2 bath Condo on first floor, with corner lot. Amazing open floor plans with gas fireplace. Covered detached parking & a fenced patio with stunning views.Backs up to greenbelt. Updated granite kitchen, all appliances include. Enjoy a afternoon at the relaxing pool. Close to Riverside, ORU & Southern Hills.Minutes away from shopping, casinos and great restaurants. Visit downtown Tulsa in just minutes. For a private showing please contact Amber at 918-808-8556. To apply please visit our website www.winfieldliving.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4886373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6253 S. Yorktown Place have any available units?
6253 S. Yorktown Place has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6253 S. Yorktown Place have?
Some of 6253 S. Yorktown Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6253 S. Yorktown Place currently offering any rent specials?
6253 S. Yorktown Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6253 S. Yorktown Place pet-friendly?
No, 6253 S. Yorktown Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 6253 S. Yorktown Place offer parking?
Yes, 6253 S. Yorktown Place does offer parking.
Does 6253 S. Yorktown Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6253 S. Yorktown Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6253 S. Yorktown Place have a pool?
Yes, 6253 S. Yorktown Place has a pool.
Does 6253 S. Yorktown Place have accessible units?
No, 6253 S. Yorktown Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6253 S. Yorktown Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6253 S. Yorktown Place does not have units with dishwashers.
