Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated pool fireplace

6253 S. Yorktown Place Available 07/17/20 Beautiful two bedroom two bath condo in Midtown - Convenience and Comfort in paradise like setting.It's what you've been looking for! Large 2 bedrooms, 2 bath Condo on first floor, with corner lot. Amazing open floor plans with gas fireplace. Covered detached parking & a fenced patio with stunning views.Backs up to greenbelt. Updated granite kitchen, all appliances include. Enjoy a afternoon at the relaxing pool. Close to Riverside, ORU & Southern Hills.Minutes away from shopping, casinos and great restaurants. Visit downtown Tulsa in just minutes. For a private showing please contact Amber at 918-808-8556. To apply please visit our website www.winfieldliving.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4886373)