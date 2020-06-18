All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:06 AM

4716 South 30th West Avenue

4716 South 30th West Avenue · (918) 815-0976
Location

4716 South 30th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Bungalow in Tulsa. Amenities included: central heat and air, dishwasher, gas range, fridge, laundry hookups, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, storage shed, and yard. Water included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: June 10th, 2020. $950/month rent. $500 security deposit required. First and Last months rent required. First month prorated if not starting on the 1st. $300 pet deposit required.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 South 30th West Avenue have any available units?
4716 South 30th West Avenue has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 South 30th West Avenue have?
Some of 4716 South 30th West Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 South 30th West Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4716 South 30th West Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 South 30th West Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4716 South 30th West Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4716 South 30th West Avenue offer parking?
No, 4716 South 30th West Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4716 South 30th West Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4716 South 30th West Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 South 30th West Avenue have a pool?
No, 4716 South 30th West Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4716 South 30th West Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4716 South 30th West Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 South 30th West Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4716 South 30th West Avenue has units with dishwashers.
