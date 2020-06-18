4716 South 30th West Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Bungalow in Tulsa. Amenities included: central heat and air, dishwasher, gas range, fridge, laundry hookups, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, storage shed, and yard. Water included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: June 10th, 2020. $950/month rent. $500 security deposit required. First and Last months rent required. First month prorated if not starting on the 1st. $300 pet deposit required.



This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software