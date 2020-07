Amenities

Luxury Downtown Studio - Property Id: 312969



Downtown Tulsa Apartments - Jacobs Lofts are Tulsa's premier loft apartment option. The historic Jacobs Building overlooks the Blue Dome District and allows residents to live the exciting downtown experience with all the comforts of home.



The newly renovated, modern lofts include single-bedroom / single-bath flats and double-bedroom / double-bath lofts outfitted with luxury finishes and unique features. Each loft has been thoughtfully designed to perfectly combine original, historic elements with upscale, modern details.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/310-e.-1st-st-tulsa-ok-unit-410/312969

