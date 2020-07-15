All apartments in Tulsa
1607 N Lewis Place

1607 North Lewis Place · (918) 351-7000
Location

1607 North Lewis Place, Tulsa, OK 74110
North Evanston Place

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1607 N Lewis Place · Avail. Jul 20

$585

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

1607 N Lewis Place Available 07/20/20 SECTION 8 WELCOME - NEWLY RESTORED - 2 BEDROOM - HARDWOOD FLOORS - This newly restored 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom offers:

Central Heat and Air
Beautiful dark stained hardwood floors
Porch
Fenced back yard

A nicely redone bungalow with 2 bedrooms, beautiful dark stained hardwood floor, central heat and air, and a large backyard. This cozy home has a nice sized dining area, perfect for a large round table where you can host friends and family for meals. You can also barbecue in the large back yard! The nice size porch is perfect for relaxing on Saturday mornings with a cup of coffee and a newspaper.

(RLNE3825512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 N Lewis Place have any available units?
1607 N Lewis Place has a unit available for $585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 N Lewis Place have?
Some of 1607 N Lewis Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 N Lewis Place currently offering any rent specials?
1607 N Lewis Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 N Lewis Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 N Lewis Place is pet friendly.
Does 1607 N Lewis Place offer parking?
No, 1607 N Lewis Place does not offer parking.
Does 1607 N Lewis Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 N Lewis Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 N Lewis Place have a pool?
No, 1607 N Lewis Place does not have a pool.
Does 1607 N Lewis Place have accessible units?
No, 1607 N Lewis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 N Lewis Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 N Lewis Place does not have units with dishwashers.
