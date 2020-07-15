Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill

1607 N Lewis Place Available 07/20/20 SECTION 8 WELCOME - NEWLY RESTORED - 2 BEDROOM - HARDWOOD FLOORS - This newly restored 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom offers:



Central Heat and Air

Beautiful dark stained hardwood floors

Porch

Fenced back yard



A nicely redone bungalow with 2 bedrooms, beautiful dark stained hardwood floor, central heat and air, and a large backyard. This cozy home has a nice sized dining area, perfect for a large round table where you can host friends and family for meals. You can also barbecue in the large back yard! The nice size porch is perfect for relaxing on Saturday mornings with a cup of coffee and a newspaper.



