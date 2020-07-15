All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1523 S Gary Ave

1523 South Gary Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1523 South Gary Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74104
Florence Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newer Renovated in Midtown for Rent!!! - 3/2 with newer detached garage with newer renovation done in-home in midtown location! Granite & stainless steel kitchen appliances w/island, ready to use. Vaulted master bedroom w/private bath. Heated master bathroom. Mudroom. Large and spacious closets. Plenty of storage throughout! Fully fence privacy backyard. Tulsa School! Close to Restaurants, Shopping and Entertainment. Minutes from Riverside an The Gathering.

**Require 24 hours notice to show - Easy Showing**

For more details or to schedule a showing please call our leasing line are 918-388-6133 or text 918-240-4496.

Please also view our other inventory at www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE4401675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 S Gary Ave have any available units?
1523 S Gary Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 S Gary Ave have?
Some of 1523 S Gary Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 S Gary Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1523 S Gary Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 S Gary Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 S Gary Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1523 S Gary Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1523 S Gary Ave offers parking.
Does 1523 S Gary Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 S Gary Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 S Gary Ave have a pool?
No, 1523 S Gary Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1523 S Gary Ave have accessible units?
No, 1523 S Gary Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 S Gary Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 S Gary Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
