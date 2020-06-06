All apartments in Tulsa
1136 South Florence Avenue
1136 South Florence Avenue

1136 South Florence Avenue · (918) 819-1001
Location

1136 South Florence Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74104
Renaissance

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1780 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This spacious, cozy home is located in fabulous midtown Tulsa, close to University of Tulsa, Expo Center, hospitals, dining, parks, downtown, Trader Joes, entertainment and more! Daily, weekly and monthly rentals!
(Daily $99.00, weekly $695.00).
You’ll love this newly renovated home because of the perfect location, modern updates yet historic quaintness and cozy atmosphere. This spacious home is good for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, families (with children), and big groups. Our house provides a "homey" atmosphere while saving you money.
This house is ONLY used for vacation rentals. COMPLETELY RENOVATED home with 3 bed, 3 full bath, open floor plan, and hard wood floors. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops and contemporary stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with original fireplace. Concerned about the little ones? Our child safety features include outlet covers, cabinet stoppers and child safety knobs. Want to enjoy the weather? Entertain and connect with friends with our loaded canopy with electricity so that you can play music or watch a movie on your computer outside (see pics) This house can host up to 8 people. Our 42 inch FLAT screen TV's have free Netflix, Hulu, DIRECT TV ,HBO, Show Time, and all the free music channels you want to entertain. We also have CNN, Fox News, Weather Channel , and Espn. We have a great backyard for grilling and entertaining friends and family. Very family oriented environment. We have a great canopy outside for entertaining your guests Call now
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment in Tulsa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and canopy. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Please submit the form on this page or contact Velocity Innovations at 918-819-1001 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 South Florence Avenue have any available units?
1136 South Florence Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 South Florence Avenue have?
Some of 1136 South Florence Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 South Florence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1136 South Florence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 South Florence Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 South Florence Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1136 South Florence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1136 South Florence Avenue offers parking.
Does 1136 South Florence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 South Florence Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 South Florence Avenue have a pool?
No, 1136 South Florence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1136 South Florence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1136 South Florence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 South Florence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 South Florence Avenue has units with dishwashers.
