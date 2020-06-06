1136 South Florence Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

This spacious, cozy home is located in fabulous midtown Tulsa, close to University of Tulsa, Expo Center, hospitals, dining, parks, downtown, Trader Joes, entertainment and more! Daily, weekly and monthly rentals!

(Daily $99.00, weekly $695.00).

You’ll love this newly renovated home because of the perfect location, modern updates yet historic quaintness and cozy atmosphere. This spacious home is good for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, families (with children), and big groups. Our house provides a "homey" atmosphere while saving you money.

This house is ONLY used for vacation rentals. COMPLETELY RENOVATED home with 3 bed, 3 full bath, open floor plan, and hard wood floors. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops and contemporary stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with original fireplace. Concerned about the little ones? Our child safety features include outlet covers, cabinet stoppers and child safety knobs. Want to enjoy the weather? Entertain and connect with friends with our loaded canopy with electricity so that you can play music or watch a movie on your computer outside (see pics) This house can host up to 8 people. Our 42 inch FLAT screen TV's have free Netflix, Hulu, DIRECT TV ,HBO, Show Time, and all the free music channels you want to entertain. We also have CNN, Fox News, Weather Channel , and Espn. We have a great backyard for grilling and entertaining friends and family. Very family oriented environment. We have a great canopy outside for entertaining your guests Call now

