Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:26 AM

1522 E Southpark Place

1522 E South Park Pl · (918) 251-1753
Location

1522 E South Park Pl, Tulsa County, OK 74011

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1758 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION, Built 2020, 3 Bedroom with Study 2 Bath 3 Car garage, Neighborhood pool.. Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Open floor plan, Gas Fireplace. $1950 monthly with $1950 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 E Southpark Place have any available units?
1522 E Southpark Place has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1522 E Southpark Place have?
Some of 1522 E Southpark Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 E Southpark Place currently offering any rent specials?
1522 E Southpark Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 E Southpark Place pet-friendly?
No, 1522 E Southpark Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa County.
Does 1522 E Southpark Place offer parking?
Yes, 1522 E Southpark Place offers parking.
Does 1522 E Southpark Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 E Southpark Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 E Southpark Place have a pool?
Yes, 1522 E Southpark Place has a pool.
Does 1522 E Southpark Place have accessible units?
No, 1522 E Southpark Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 E Southpark Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 E Southpark Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 E Southpark Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 E Southpark Place does not have units with air conditioning.
