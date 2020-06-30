1522 E Southpark Place

NEW CONSTRUCTION, Built 2020, 3 Bedroom with Study 2 Bath 3 Car garage, Neighborhood pool.. Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Open floor plan, Gas Fireplace. $1950 monthly with $1950 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
