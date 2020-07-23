/
rogers county
106 Apartments for rent in Rogers County, OK📍
Chapel Ridge of Claremore
2500 Frederick Rd, Claremore, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$682
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Claremore Creek Apartments. Claremore Creek is located in the heart of Northeast Oklahoma. The community features one, two and three bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, storage units, fully-equipped kitchens.
1211 W School St
1211 School Street, Claremore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Claremore Rental - Property Id: 321139 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1211-w-school-st-claremore-ok/321139 Property Id 321139 (RLNE5951283)
2801 Lariat Lane
2801 Lariat Ln, Rogers County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1366 sqft
2801 Lariat Lane Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath Home on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac in Claremore - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view August 14th! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a great cul-de-sac, tucked back in the Saddleback
11124 N 146th E Ave
11124 North 146th East Avenue, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1853 sqft
- Cute-Clean & move in ready home. 3 beds, 2 full baths, 2 car garage. Split floor plan. Big living room Nice kitchen w/island, breakfast nook & pantry. Double sinks in master bath. Walk in closets. Fully fenced yard w/covered patio.
11107 N 145th East Place
11107 North 145th East Place, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1626 sqft
11107 N 145th East Place Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home In Lake Valley! - Beautiful home with open floor plan. Living room has 9+ ceilings, lots of natural light.
10732 N 146th East Ave
10732 North 146th East Avenue, Owasso, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1245 sqft
Kippling - 3/2/2 split floor plan w/ open kitchen and living. Fully fenced large yard. Owasso Schools. Community pool, playground and basketball court.
11750 Gunsmoke Drive
11750 Gunsmoke Drive, Rogers County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
Collinsville Country Living - BEAUTIFULLY well-maintained 4 bedroom home in a quiet country living area on half an acre, easy access to Hwy 169, Rogers Co. taxes, OWASSO Schools.
1322 N Choctaw Avenue
1322 N Choctaw Ave, Claremore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1632 sqft
Available now!!! 3/2/2 plus an additional small garage. Amazing beautiful home!! Tons of storage through out the home. Big beautiful home, hardwood floors, tile, enclosed back porch. Too much to say about this home must see!
8909 N 131st East Avenue
8909 North 131st East Avenue, Owasso, OK
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
3237 sqft
Bring the entire family home to this 3237 square feet home!! Wonderful master bedroom with private bath and 1/2 hall bath downstairs and 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Large gameroom upstairs. Fully fenced backyard with covered patio.
18517 E Admiral Blvd
18517 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car, large corner lot yard. 1000 sq. ft. Nice neighborhood with great access to highway. 15 mins to downtown Tulsa. For a personal viewing call/text/email. Fletcher and Associates, Realty LLC
Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave, Owasso, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1029 sqft
Close to Route 169 and Route 75. Recently furnished luxury apartments with modern kitchen appliances and a patio or balcony. Community features a pool, a garage, a dog park and a clubhouse.
Longview Lake Estates
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
955 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
Silver Creek
10710 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$488
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
920 sqft
Welcome to Silver Creek Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sugar Plum Creek Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$599
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1281 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Park Plaza East III & IV
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1063 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Longview Lake Estates
Lakeside Place
2186 S 99th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$469
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
950 sqft
Lakeside Place Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an apartment community comfortably nestled along a peaceful waterfront setting.
Park Plaza East III & IV
Cimarron
13201 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cimarron Apartments is the perfect location! Positioned one block east of 31st and 129th, it is just minutes away from I-44, I-244, Highway 51, and Highway 169. The Cimarron is situated between Spartan School of Aeronautics and Rhema.
Park Plaza East III & IV
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Belmont Park Town Homes
11310 E 23rd St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1085 sqft
Great location close to major roads and nearby shopping and dining. Remodeled homes feature new carpet, appliances, windows, paint and more. Every unit has a full size washer/dryer.
Owasso
101 E Broadway Street
101 East Broadway Street, Owasso, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
Two bedrooms & 1 full bath unit near Main & 76th St North. Water & trash included. Owasso schools/Barnes Elementary.
Park Plaza East III & IV
11417 East 38th Street
11417 East 38th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1048 sqft
*House Just Listed!* 3 Bed 1.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage W/ 3 Car Driveway and Storage Shed! - Move In Ready! Well Maintained 3 Bed/1.5 Bath W/ Attached 2 Car Garage In Union School District. Brand New Roof and Brand New Carpet All Throughout.
Rosewood
Ridgeview
717 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$499
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Crossings at Sixty Six - Property Id: 314640 $ 99 MOVE IN SPECIAL !!! $ 99 MOVES U IN !!! Water, Trash and Sewer INCLUDED IN RENT !!! Welcome to the Crossings at Sixty Six Apartment Homes! Come and experience comfort living at Crossings at Sixty
