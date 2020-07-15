All apartments in Owasso
Owasso, OK
Brookwood Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:57 PM

Brookwood Apartments

1311 N Ash Pl · (918) 480-8445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1311 N Ash Pl, Owasso, OK 74055

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 N Birch Street #938 · Avail. Aug 28

$899

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookwood Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
e-payments
online portal
1305 N Birch Street #938 Available 08/28/20 ALL UTILITIES PAID! - Welcome Home to Brookwood Apartments! Come home everyday to beautifully landscaped courtyards with community picnic areas and plenty of space for your furry family pets to enjoy the outdoors. Or maybe you’d enjoy daily exercise at the basketball court, playground, or swimming pool!

We are conveniently located near great restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, city parks with quick access to HWY 169 and 86th Street N. Additionally, for your entertainment, we are located very close to the Tulsa Zoo, Planetarium and Tulsa Air and Space Museum.

Please call or visit Brookwood Apartments today to view one of our beautiful one, two, and three bedrooms! 918.992.3430

(RLNE5459492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookwood Apartments have any available units?
Brookwood Apartments has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Brookwood Apartments have?
Some of Brookwood Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brookwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brookwood Apartments offer parking?
No, Brookwood Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Brookwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brookwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookwood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Brookwood Apartments has a pool.
Does Brookwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Brookwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Brookwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Brookwood Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Brookwood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Brookwood Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
