Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court coffee bar courtyard gym on-site laundry playground pool e-payments online portal

1305 N Birch Street #938 Available 08/28/20 ALL UTILITIES PAID! - Welcome Home to Brookwood Apartments! Come home everyday to beautifully landscaped courtyards with community picnic areas and plenty of space for your furry family pets to enjoy the outdoors. Or maybe you’d enjoy daily exercise at the basketball court, playground, or swimming pool!



We are conveniently located near great restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, city parks with quick access to HWY 169 and 86th Street N. Additionally, for your entertainment, we are located very close to the Tulsa Zoo, Planetarium and Tulsa Air and Space Museum.



Please call or visit Brookwood Apartments today to view one of our beautiful one, two, and three bedrooms! 918.992.3430



