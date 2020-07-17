Amenities

pet friendly

Owner Finance - Rent to Own - Stillwater - Property Id: 304660



Looking to build equity in your own HOME? Then lets chat about our rent to own program.



Easy to qualify, free application, same day approval. $5,000 down, $65,000 rent-to-own sales price



3 bed, 1 bath, 1008 sq. ft



Monthly Payment Options (includes taxes and insurance):

$688.66 per month for 20 Year Term



Rent to Own, no credit check. Do not get stuck throwing money away on rent. Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1423-s-lewis-st-stillwater-ok/304660

