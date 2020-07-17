All apartments in Stillwater
Find more places like 1423 S Lewis St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stillwater, OK
/
1423 S Lewis St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1423 S Lewis St

1423 South Lewis Street · (405) 205-3292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stillwater
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1423 South Lewis Street, Stillwater, OK 74074

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $689 · Avail. now

$689

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Owner Finance - Rent to Own - Stillwater - Property Id: 304660

Looking to build equity in your own HOME? Then lets chat about our rent to own program.

Easy to qualify, free application, same day approval. $5,000 down, $65,000 rent-to-own sales price

3 bed, 1 bath, 1008 sq. ft

Monthly Payment Options (includes taxes and insurance):
$688.66 per month for 20 Year Term

Rent to Own, no credit check. Do not get stuck throwing money away on rent. Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1423-s-lewis-st-stillwater-ok/304660
Property Id 304660

(RLNE5961979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 S Lewis St have any available units?
1423 S Lewis St has a unit available for $689 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1423 S Lewis St currently offering any rent specials?
1423 S Lewis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 S Lewis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 S Lewis St is pet friendly.
Does 1423 S Lewis St offer parking?
No, 1423 S Lewis St does not offer parking.
Does 1423 S Lewis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 S Lewis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 S Lewis St have a pool?
No, 1423 S Lewis St does not have a pool.
Does 1423 S Lewis St have accessible units?
No, 1423 S Lewis St does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 S Lewis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 S Lewis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 S Lewis St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 S Lewis St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1423 S Lewis St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stillwater 3 BedroomsStillwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Stillwater Pet Friendly Places
Pottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OKShawnee, OK
Ponca City, OKDel City, OKBethany, OKCushing, OK
Nichols Hills, OKThe Village, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity