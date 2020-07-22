/
payne county
Last updated July 22 2020
20 Apartments for rent in Payne County, OK📍
Creekside
3398 West 6th Avenue, Stillwater, OK
2 Bedrooms
$699
850 sqft
3398 E. 6th Ave.
Timber Ridge
400 S Timberridge Dr, Cushing, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$565
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Timber Ridge Gardens in Cushing, Oklahoma. Our family-friendly community features 1, 2 and 3 bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer, private patio area and storage.
1410 N Arrington Street
1410 North Arrington Street, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1124 sqft
Located close to shopping and restaurants. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, refrigerator, washer & dryer in unit, and fenced backyard. Pets will be interviewed. Available June 1.
1423 S Lewis St
1423 South Lewis Street, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$689
1008 sqft
Owner Finance - Rent to Own - Stillwater - Property Id: 304660 Looking to build equity in your own HOME? Then lets chat about our rent to own program. Easy to qualify, free application, same day approval.
Chapel Ridge of Stillwater
1807 North Hartford Street, Stillwater, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
908 sqft
Chapel Ridge of Stillwater - Property Id: 307546 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment located near Lakeview Pointe shopping center and plenty of restaurants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1101 S Adams St
1101 South Adams Street, Stillwater, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1173 sqft
Rent to Own Property - Stillwater - Property Id: 299484 RENT TO OWN PROPERTY. Two-bedroom house with hardwood floors throughout, a fenced yard, and a spacious living room. 1173 sq.
802 W Brooke Ave
802 West Brooke Avenue, Stillwater, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,187
1719 sqft
Rent to Own - Stillwater, OK - Property Id: 296993 Stop Renting - Start Owning! $2187 a month (includes taxes and insurance) Asking $20,000 down. Remodeled 5 bed 3 bath house for rent!! Close to campus, Boomer Lake and the Turnpike.
234 S Lowry St
234 South Lowry Street, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
Rent to Own House with Duplex! Instant cash flow! - Property Id: 300704 RENT TO OWN! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house with a Duplex on the same lot! Create instant cash flow with your own rental properties! Duplexes rent for $550-$600 monthly EACH! Rent
216 S Lowry St
216 South Lowry Street, Stillwater, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,147
Rent to Own Property with 3 homes! - Property Id: 299470 RENT TO OWN PROPERTY! This lot has 3 different homes.
3007 Chapel Hill Rd
3007 South Chapel Hill Road, Payne County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
3073 sqft
HUGE 4 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT NEAR STILLWATER! COUNTRY LIVING!! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.
606 East Redbud Drive
606 East Redbud Drive, Stillwater, OK
1 Bedroom
$520
700 sqft
Come enjoy the comforts of this spacious one bedroom floor plan which features a unique layout. The gallery kitchen comes fully equipped with dishwasher, fridge, gas range and vent hood as well as plenty of cabinet and countertop space.
130 S Redwood Dr.
130 Redwood Drive, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1 sqft
Campus is across the street!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has had many updates while still maintaining its vintage charm.
223 South Berry Street
223 South Berry Street, Stillwater, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
972 sqft
Great 2 bed, 1 bath house on a corner lot that includes all appliances, a large fenced in backyard, and a one car attached garage. New roof and new fridge! No smoking, pet friendly with our non refundable pet fee and prior approval.
521 South Kings Street
521 South Kings Street, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1087 sqft
Great home, close to campus and next door to the newly built Westwood Elementary! Newly updated with fresh paint, new light fixtures, and other bathroom updates.
1114 E Connell Avenue
1114 East Connell Avenue, Stillwater, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2074 sqft
Hard to find 2014 built home for rent in Camden Pond with direct pond access in the backyard! This home is a 4 bedroom and 3 full bathroom with an open floorplan.
Results within 5 miles of Payne County
716 South Asp Avenue
716 South Asp Avenue, Coyle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1186 sqft
Quiet neighborhood in the town of Coyle, 3 Bed 1 Bath House For Rent 1 block from Coyle Public School, No inside pets, easy access to Hwy 33, approx. 3 miles to Langston, approx. 14 miles to Guthrie and I35, approx.
Results within 10 miles of Payne County
117 W Harrison
117 West Harrison Avenue, Guthrie, OK
Studio
$5,000
2646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
t opportunity to lease a defined space in historic downtown Guthrie.
414 N 13th St
414 North 13th Street, Guthrie, OK
3 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Rent to OWN - Guthrie - large lot and remodeled . - Property Id: 300667 Rent to OWN. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring full basement, large lot with a shed and it is newly remodeled interior.
109 W Oklahoma Ave - D
109 W Oklahoma Ave, Guthrie, OK
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Loft Apartment Large 1 Bedroom Apartment with Victorian Charm, Open Concept design, Hardwood floors, High Tin Ceilings and Skylights throughout for lots of natural light.
Downstairs 115 S 1st St - 1
115 South 1st Street, Guthrie, OK
Studio
$400
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
OFFICE SPACE COMMERCIAL SPACE Downtown Guthrie Space For Lease 115 S 1st Street Approx. 800 sqft Downstairs - Open Concept Rear entrance to building All bills paid except internet options.
