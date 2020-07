Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 Bath New Construction Edmond Home! *Deer Creek Schools* - This is a home that you can't miss! Located in the highly anticipated Meadow at MacArthur Park. In this home, you have 4 beds, 2 baths with a 2 car garage. A charming and airy living room with a fireplace, opening to a beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar. A large master suite with walk-in closet. Over sized walk in shower and a double vanity sink with lots of storage! Large utility room included! Large covered patio that is surrounded by a fully sodded yard and privacy fence. We welcome non aggressive pets with a $300.00 pet deposit per pet and $20.00 pet rent per pet per month. Call or Text us at 4*0*5*8*1*6*6*6*2*4 or FOUR ZERO FIVE EIGHT ONE SIX... SIX SIX TWO FOUR for a viewing..Visit our website at Luxe-PM.com to view a list of our available homes



