909 NW 35TH STREET Available 08/10/20 1923 Charming Updated Bungalow in Ross Mann Addition - Charming Updated Bungalow. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car detached garage, 1,092 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1923 in the Ross Mann addition. Crown molding and wood floors thru-out (except wet areas), tons of cabinets in kitchen, inside utilities, Security System. Covered front porch, large fenced yard and sprinkler system. Oklahoma City Schools.

To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).

To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.

Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.

Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.

Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer

Interior: Wood floors, painted woodwork, crown molding

Exterior: Covered front porch, fenced yard, Sprinkler system

Mechanical: Garage door lift, Security System

Directions: From Western and NW 35th, travel E. to home



(RLNE2018494)