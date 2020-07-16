All apartments in Oklahoma City
909 NW 35TH STREET
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

909 NW 35TH STREET

909 Northwest 35th Street · (405) 313-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

909 Northwest 35th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Central Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 909 NW 35TH STREET · Avail. Aug 10

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
909 NW 35TH STREET Available 08/10/20 1923 Charming Updated Bungalow in Ross Mann Addition - Charming Updated Bungalow. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car detached garage, 1,092 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1923 in the Ross Mann addition. Crown molding and wood floors thru-out (except wet areas), tons of cabinets in kitchen, inside utilities, Security System. Covered front porch, large fenced yard and sprinkler system. Oklahoma City Schools.
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer
Interior: Wood floors, painted woodwork, crown molding
Exterior: Covered front porch, fenced yard, Sprinkler system
Mechanical: Garage door lift, Security System
Directions: From Western and NW 35th, travel E. to home

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2018494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

