901 NW 7th St. #207C

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Large, Tri-Level Condo in Midtown, Classen Glen Condos!!! - Open loft concept, this 1,043 sq ft condo has three levels. The main level provides the living, dining and kitchen tied together with amazing stained concrete floors. Kitchen includes all appliances and bar-height seating. Full bathroom w/ shower, an office nook and walk out balcony are also on the lower level. The second level features master suite with bathroom, stackable washer & dryer, two closets, walk out balcony with views of Downtown OKC skyline and stairs up to the third floor loft space. Classen Glen is close to the very best Downtown OKC has to offer: museums & galleries, performing arts, gardens, parks, bistros, fitness, shopping, coffee & cocktails.



Property includes swimming pool, club house, gated garage, and 2 gated foot entrances. Water/Trash and Lawn Care are included in the rental price with each unit responsible for electric utilities & renter’s insurance. Lease terms are one-year, renewable. Pets are not accepted.



Monthly rental rate is $1,195.00 with a $1,195.00 security deposit. There is a $40.00 application fee per applicant. To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or contact our leasing department at (405) 246-9669, press option 1. Visit us online at www.kevorentals.com!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896964)