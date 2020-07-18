All apartments in Oklahoma City
901 NW 7th St. #207C

901 Northwest 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

901 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Downtown Oklahoma City

Amenities

Large, Tri-Level Condo in Midtown, Classen Glen Condos!!! - Open loft concept, this 1,043 sq ft condo has three levels. The main level provides the living, dining and kitchen tied together with amazing stained concrete floors. Kitchen includes all appliances and bar-height seating. Full bathroom w/ shower, an office nook and walk out balcony are also on the lower level. The second level features master suite with bathroom, stackable washer & dryer, two closets, walk out balcony with views of Downtown OKC skyline and stairs up to the third floor loft space. Classen Glen is close to the very best Downtown OKC has to offer: museums & galleries, performing arts, gardens, parks, bistros, fitness, shopping, coffee & cocktails.

Property includes swimming pool, club house, gated garage, and 2 gated foot entrances. Water/Trash and Lawn Care are included in the rental price with each unit responsible for electric utilities & renter’s insurance. Lease terms are one-year, renewable. Pets are not accepted.

Monthly rental rate is $1,195.00 with a $1,195.00 security deposit. There is a $40.00 application fee per applicant. To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or contact our leasing department at (405) 246-9669, press option 1. Visit us online at www.kevorentals.com!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 NW 7th St. #207C have any available units?
901 NW 7th St. #207C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 NW 7th St. #207C have?
Some of 901 NW 7th St. #207C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 NW 7th St. #207C currently offering any rent specials?
901 NW 7th St. #207C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 NW 7th St. #207C pet-friendly?
No, 901 NW 7th St. #207C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 901 NW 7th St. #207C offer parking?
Yes, 901 NW 7th St. #207C offers parking.
Does 901 NW 7th St. #207C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 NW 7th St. #207C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 NW 7th St. #207C have a pool?
Yes, 901 NW 7th St. #207C has a pool.
Does 901 NW 7th St. #207C have accessible units?
No, 901 NW 7th St. #207C does not have accessible units.
Does 901 NW 7th St. #207C have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 NW 7th St. #207C does not have units with dishwashers.
