Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

8008 NW 7th Pl, #333

8008 Northwest 7th Place · (405) 787-4429
Location

8008 Northwest 7th Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73127

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bed 1 Bath in Thousand Oaks - Up for rent is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom unit in the quiet and sought after Thousand Oaks Addition. This unit comes equipped with brand new flooring throughout. When you walk into the unit you are greeted by your large living space that is overlooked by the kitchen and dining area. Just off of the dining space and living area you have your large sliding glass doors that lead out to your private, fenced in, patio space. Off to the left of the unit you have your bedroom completed with a large walk in closet and an on suite bathroom. The bathroom comes equipped with a washer and dryer. If you rent this unit you are also provided covered parking spaces just inches from your front door. Don't Wait on this unit as these always rent fast. Call us Today 405-787-4429

*All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither Real Property Management Resources nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing. Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. *

(RLNE4039420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 have any available units?
8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 have?
Some of 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 currently offering any rent specials?
8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 pet-friendly?
No, 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 offer parking?
Yes, 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 does offer parking.
Does 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 have a pool?
No, 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 does not have a pool.
Does 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 have accessible units?
No, 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8008 NW 7th Pl, #333 does not have units with dishwashers.
