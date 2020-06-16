8008 NW 7th Pl, #333

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

1 Bed 1 Bath in Thousand Oaks - Up for rent is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom unit in the quiet and sought after Thousand Oaks Addition. This unit comes equipped with brand new flooring throughout. When you walk into the unit you are greeted by your large living space that is overlooked by the kitchen and dining area. Just off of the dining space and living area you have your large sliding glass doors that lead out to your private, fenced in, patio space. Off to the left of the unit you have your bedroom completed with a large walk in closet and an on suite bathroom. The bathroom comes equipped with a washer and dryer. If you rent this unit you are also provided covered parking spaces just inches from your front door. Don't Wait on this unit as these always rent fast. Call us Today 405-787-4429



(RLNE4039420)